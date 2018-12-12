LiveU Announces $20M Multi-Year Deal with Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair has been a LiveU customer since 2011 and has grown with LiveU. The media group chose to upgrade its fleet of bonded IP solutions to maintain a competitive edge in newsgathering and grow as generational improvements occur in the LiveU solution set.

"From the beginning, Sinclair recognized the value that LiveU technology provides to our news gathering and content operations. It is the commitment of the people at LiveU who develop and support the product that make the difference. We value our relationship with the company's COO & Co-founder, Avi Cohen and LiveU. This deal is a recognition of the value LiveU brings to our content operations," said Del Parks, SVP Chief Technology Officer for Sinclair.

"As Sinclair Broadcast Group has expanded its footprint, LiveU is there to ensure its stations have the latest cutting-edge technology to deliver maximum image quality at any bit rate and compete within their local markets," said Avi Cohen, LiveU COO & Co-founder. "We continue driving the IP revolution by providing our customers with the best performing live newsgathering bonded cellular solution available on the market. We look forward to Sinclair's continued success with our technology."

Sinclair continues pushing the technology envelope with the use of LiveU's other IP-based solutions including LiveU Matrix, LU-Smart and LiveU vehicle solutions.

Real-time Content Contribution & Distribution

Sinclair is implementing LiveU Matrix to share live content for news events, such as the California wildfires, across all its broadcast and digital news platforms. LiveU Matrix, the company's next generation IP cloud video management platform, enables Sinclair's stations to view, manage and distribute live content quickly and efficiently throughout the station group using low-cost internet connectivity.

LU-Smart for Mobile Journalists

As breaking news happens anywhere at any time, Sinclair is evaluating the ability to arm its field reporters and crew with LU-Smart app for smart phones, so they can go live virtually anywhere and send that content back to the studio for editing and distribution.

To learn how LiveU solutions can transform your live productions, visit www.liveu.tv.

About LiveU

LiveU is driving the live video revolution, providing live video streaming for TV, mobile, online and social media. Let your audience become part of your story with high-quality and flawless live video, transmitted from anywhere in the world, through the use of our patented bonding and video transport technology. LiveU creates a consistent bandwidth and a reliable connection so you can acquire, manage and distribute high quality remote live broadcasts over IP. Our broad portfolio of products sets the industry standard for live video production. From backpacks to smartphones, and satellite/cellular hybrid to external antenna solutions, LiveU offers a complete range of devices for live video coverage anytime, anywhere. In addition, LiveU offers extensive cloud-based management and video distribution solutions. With over 3,000 customers in 100+ countries, LiveU's technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, online media, news agencies and social media. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn or Instagram.

Contact:

Joyce Essig (US)

201-742-5229

Joyce@liveu.tv

Joss Armitage (Int'l)

+44-7979-908-547

joss@jumppr.tv

SOURCE LiveU

Related Links

http://www.liveu.tv

