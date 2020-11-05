LiveU Breaks Major Usage Records on US Election Day

"LiveU experienced an unprecedented 16,540 live streams on Election Night," said Mike Savello, LiveU VP of Sales, Americas. "This year has challenged our broadcast customers to approach live newsgathering in unique ways. The pandemic has changed studio environments, crew allocation, budgets, and workflows. What has remained consistent is LiveU's ability to provide high-quality, flexible solutions that news organizations can rely on, especially to cover high-profile news and events."

By the Numbers

The 2020 Election brought record-breaking numbers in the utilization and value the LiveU solutions delivered compared to the 2016 Election – a 35% increase in portable transmission units' usage to 2,764 units from 1,800 in 2016 and an over 30% increase in simultaneous live streams to 1,760 from 1,200 in 2016.

LiveU Matrix Shines

LiveU Matrix proved to be mission-critical on Election Night with nearly 500 customers consuming 3,700 live feeds for distribution to local, national and global news broadcasts. The platform delivered more than 12,000 hours of video over the course of election day without interruption. LiveU's global cloud-based video management and distribution platform allows global news teams to share high-quality, low-latency live feeds with multiple internal and cross-organizational end points.

"The sheer amount of content shared and distributed was tremendous," added Savello. "The platform was able to successfully support the rapid influx of content without interruption or failure. This demonstrated the power of LiveU Matrix during an ongoing live event."

About LiveU Matrix

LiveU Matrix has become the go-to tool for the newsroom. Major news broadcasters including CBS, CNN, Cox Media Group, Fox Sports, Meredith Corporation, Quincy Media, and Sinclair Broadcast Group are curating their content with LiveU Matrix.

To learn how LiveU Matrix can transform your live video content management and distribution, visit https://go.liveu.tv/matrix.

About LiveU

LiveU is changing the rules of the game for live news and dynamic sports coverage, with flawless 5G 4K HEVC live streaming and remote production. Together with its cloud-based management and next-gen IP distribution platforms, LiveU offers the most cost-effective end-to-end contribution, production and distribution solution. Our broad portfolio of products sets the industry standard for live video production ranging from our newest, portable production-level field units and smartphone app to satellite/cellular hybrid and external antenna solutions. With over 3,000 customers in 130+ countries, LiveU's technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, news agencies, sports and entertainment, streaming live video to TV, mobile, online and social media. LiveU is a winner of the 71st Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards in recognition of its innovation and achievement in Video over Bonded Cellular Internet (VoCIP) technology. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn or Instagram .

Press contacts:

Joyce Essig (US)

201-742-5229

[email protected]

Joss Armitage (Int'l)

+44-7979-908-547

[email protected]

SOURCE LiveU

Related Links

http://www.liveu.tv

