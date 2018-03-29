LiveU Delivers Industry's Highest Levels of Performance with Enhanced LU600 4K HEVC Product Suite

"The market response to our LU600 HEVC solution has been tremendous. Customers worldwide have been telling us that the quality of their HEVC live video coverage is exceptional, enabling them to replace traditional transmission methods completely," said Samuel Wasserman, LiveU's CEO and Co-founder. "We've already seen our HEVC solution used successfully during the recent Winter Games and we're now looking ahead with anticipation to the FIFA World Cup™ in Russia."

4K-SDI solution

LiveU is rolling out its professional HEVC 4K-SDI card as an additional 4K product offering within the LU600 suite, offering the ultimate video performance in live streaming for live sports and events, as well as global newsgathering. The LU600 4K-SDI solution facilitates professional 4Kp50/60 streaming for top-quality production, supporting VR and 360 applications. Supporting both 12G-SDI and 4x3G-SDI interfaces, the solution provides an upgrade option for the existing LU600.

Built-in global roaming

The LU600 solution now offers a fully integrated hybrid roaming solution for hassle-free local and global operation. With the new dual-SIM modem configured with roaming SIMs, every LU600 can be a local and global unit without needing to replace or obtain local SIMs in over 100 countries worldwide. The LiveU units are ready to roam instantly.

LiveU's complete roaming solution combines three key elements: dual-SIMs, global modems and roaming software. Highlights include:

Simple SIM management, operated from the unit's user interface or remotely via LiveU Central, LiveU's unified management platform

Per-SIM or Global SIM activation – any or all SIMs can be switched to roaming at the push of a button

Optimized roaming pairing (ORP), allocating different operators to different modems per county to achieve the highest potential bandwidth and optimal resiliency

Global LTE-Advanced coverage with a single cellular modem, integrated into the LU600

"Our new built-in roaming solution is already in demand to cover upcoming major international sports and high-profile events, including the FIFA World Cup™ and Royal Wedding," Wasserman added. "We never stop innovating and these new product enhancements offer new and exciting opportunities for high-profile live coverage, including news, sports and entertainment."

Other key product enhancements for the LU600 HEVC product suite include Video Return, targeted for professional broadcasters, enabling field crews to see what's currently on-air and receive teleprompt information during live sessions.

LiveU is presenting its full range of live IP video uplink services and streaming solutions at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 9-12 2018, Central Hall, Booth #C2617. LiveU will feature an exclusive live studio in collaboration with The Gadget Professor, Don Baine, who will present LIVE coverage of the show.

LiveU will also demonstrate LiveU Solo and Solo Cloud Graphics in the Facebook Live Pavilion (South Hall Upper). LiveU will be posting live original content each day on its Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/LiveU.fans.

LiveU will be prominently featured in several conference sessions at NAB:

Reinventing Content Management & Distribution to Work for the Newsroom – A Conversation with CBS News Director of Operations, Mel Olinksky and LiveU COO, Avi Cohen – 4:15 p.m. on Monday , April 9 th – Destination Next theater in the South Upper Hall

and LiveU COO, – – Destination Next theater in the South Upper Hall Mobile Live Streaming: How'd they do that? presented by LiveU Product Manager, Chris Perry – 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 11 th in the Post|Production Campus stage

– in the Post|Production Campus stage How Broadcasters Are Migrating To IP Based Delivery Workflows – LiveU VP of Engineering, Dan Pisarski among the panelists – 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 11 th – Location TBD

About LiveU

