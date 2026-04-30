Lockton Secures Reinsurance License in Saudi Arabia

Appoints Mohammed Al Rowais as CEO for Reinsurance

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton, the world's largest privately held insurance brokerage, has secured its reinsurance license in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This marks the next phase of Lockton's geographical expansion and reflects the firm's broader international strategy to deliver tailored facultative and treaty solutions to local insurance communities and in turn, serve their clients. This expansion connects Lockton's global wholesale and reinsurance expertise, enabling Lockton to meet insurers' growing requirements to deliver world-class capacity and solutions tailored to the evolving risk needs across Saudi Arabia.

The reinsurance business will be led by Mohammed Al Rowais. Mohammed brings over 15 years of experience in the Saudi insurance market where he has held senior roles at leading firms and is a member of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Insurance Authority's General Insurance and Reinsurance Subcommittee. His leadership and deep local market knowledge will be integral to building facultative and treaty capabilities in the Kingdom.

Ata Khatib, Chairman, Lockton Middle East and North Africa, said:

"Our priority is delivering locally led reinsurance solutions that combine global expertise with market-specific insight and that meet the evolving needs of clients in Saudi Arabia. Mohammed's experience and leadership will help us build the capabilities needed to offer end-to-end support, from complex facultative placements to treaty solutions, ensuring clients have access to the best advice and execution where it matters most."

Chris Brown, CEO, Lockton International, commented:

"This license strengthens our offering and ensures we are meeting clients where they need us, in Saudi Arabia and beyond, with the combined reach of Lockton and the specialist capabilities of our Lockton Re (treaty) business. Proximity to clients is at the heart of our strategy and this expansion reflects our commitment to being there for them as their risk and insurance needs evolve."

Keith Harrison, International CEO, Lockton Re, added:

"Treaty (reinsurance) is increasingly about innovation, bringing analytics, capital solutions and agile program design to support growth and resilience. Under Mohammed's leadership, our Saudi platform will elevate how we deliver treaty solutions in the Kingdom, ensuring Lockton sets the standard for leadership and innovation in this critical market."

Lockton's Saudi reinsurance operation builds on a team of specialists, bringing deep expertise in facultative and treaty solutions to support the local insurance market across the Kingdom.

Today's news follows Lockton's expansion into Saudi Arabia and appointment of Mohammad Al Abdul Jabbar as CEO of Lockton's Direct/retail business.

Notes to Editors

Facultative and Treaty Offering

Lockton's reinsurance license enables the firm to offer a comprehensive suite of facultative and treaty solutions for Saudi‑based insurers, including:

Complex facultative placements across energy, construction, property, casualty, financial lines, mergers and acquisitions and cyber.

Treaty programs supported by market‑leading analytics, portfolio optimization, and capital advisory.

Access to Lockton's global network and market relationships, delivered through a local team with deep Saudi experience.

Building Full‑Service Capabilities in the Kingdom

Lockton recently secured its retail (direct) insurance license in Saudi Arabia. With the addition of the reinsurance license, Lockton can now offer the full spectrum of capabilities in Saudi Arabia, underscoring the company's commitment to investing in leadership and innovation to support clients across the country.

About Lockton

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 13,100+ Associates doing business in 155+ countries to focus solely on clients' risk and insurance needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results. For more information, visit www.lockton.com.

Media Contact: Fern Hammond, MENA Communications Lead; [email protected] ; +971 (0)56 996 4805

SOURCE Lockton