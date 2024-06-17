Loftware Named "Supply Chain Visibility Company of the Year" in 2024 SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards

Awarded for innovation in cloud-based labeling solutions that ensure full traceability across global supply chain

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loftware, the global leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions, today announced that it has been recognized by SupplyTech Breakthrough as "Supply Chain Visibility Company of the Year." This is the third consecutive year the company has been recognized by SupplyTech Breakthrough as a leader in supply chain technology.

Loftware was selected as a winner for its cloud-based labeling solutions that ensure full product traceability by providing a clear and auditable record of the entire production and supply chain process. By deploying these solutions, companies of all sizes and across many industries can eliminate mislabeling and more efficiently identify products for recall when necessary, thereby minimizing manual errors, ensuring compliance, reducing financial implications, and ensuring customer safety. Furthermore, by implementing Loftware's secure cloud-based platform, organizations can deter counterfeiters from replicating product labels and packaging; an issue that costs manufacturers upwards of $160 billion in annual revenue.

With a surge in sustainability-focused regulations poised to reshape the way companies operate, such as the EU Digital Product Passport, Loftware's solutions also streamline compliance by providing the ability to create accurate labels that seamlessly meet regulatory requirements across different jurisdictions, without data replication. This reduces costly manual errors and the risk of fines and penalties. Furthermore, with improved supply chain visibility, Loftware's cloud solutions ensure that products are made, shipped, and delivered to the correct destination, thereby helping to reduce the amount of unnecessary waste.

Commenting, Jim Bureau, Loftware President & CEO, said: "In an era where supply chain visibility is paramount, this recognition underscores our mission to provide cutting-edge solutions that help businesses achieve digital transformation across their supply chains. At Loftware, we're dedicated to driving innovation that enhances operational efficiency, ensures compliance, enables seamless track and trace, improves sustainability, and saves companies of all sizes money. We are thrilled to be recognized as the 'Supply Chain Visibility Company of the Year' for 2024 and this award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our global team in delivering value to customers and partners worldwide."

The annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program recognizes the creativity, hard work, and success of companies, technologies, and products within the supply chain and logistics sectors. This year's program attracted nominations from companies all over the world. SupplyTech Breakthrough is part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global market intelligence and recognition platform for today's most competitive categories of technology.

