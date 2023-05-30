Loftware NiceLabel Cloud Designer Enables Small Businesses to Design, Store, and Print Labels in Minutes

Secure cloud-based solution makes designing and printing professional labels easier, faster, and more efficient

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loftware, the global leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions, today announced the general availability of Loftware NiceLabel Cloud Designer. This new release offers small businesses an easy-to-use and secure cloud-based solution that allows them to design, store, and print professional labels in minutes rather than hours.

NiceLabel Cloud Designer offers greater collaboration within companies for label design, storage, and printing. Its cloud-based platform enables users to operate their label and printing operations from any computer and in any location without being impacted by license keys, lost label templates, or printing incorrect labels. Additionally, NiceLabel Cloud Designer is constantly available and always up to date, so users don't need to manage manual upgrades.

The solution is affordable for companies that operate with limited budgets, providing an alternative to more traditional legacy approaches or other solutions that aren't purpose-built for labeling. Through NiceLabel Cloud Designer, users get access to a wide range of predefined label templates, including GS1, and can customize their own label design templates by using an extensive library of barcode symbologies and other objects. With the help of the NiceLabel Cloud Designer online wizard, users can easily link their product and customer data by connecting to Excel, Google Sheets, and other data sources. This ensures consistency, accuracy, and compliance with a broad set of regulatory demands, thereby solving the issue of rejected shipments as a result of low-quality or non-compliant labels.

"We understand the issues that small businesses face in today's economic landscape. Skyrocketing costs, inflation, and geopolitical pressures can be overwhelming, but we believe that producing compliant labels shouldn't add to these challenges," said Mišo Duplančič, Loftware VP of Product Management. "By accessing all the benefits of cloud labeling through NiceLabel Cloud Designer, small businesses no longer have to worry about rejected shipments due to low quality or non-compliant labels, meaning they can focus on what they do best - serving their customers, growing their businesses, and setting themselves up for future success."

NiceLabel Cloud Designer is an entry-level product that allows customers a smooth transition to more comprehensive editions as business requirements evolve and companies scale.

To learn more about NiceLabel Cloud Designer, visit the product page or contact Loftware.

About Loftware 

Loftware is the world's largest cloud-based Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management provider, offering an end-to-end labeling solution platform for companies of all sizes. Maintaining a global presence with offices in the US, UK, Germany, Slovenia, China, and Singapore, Loftware boasts over 35 years of expertise in solving labeling challenges. We help companies improve accuracy, traceability, and compliance while improving the quality, speed, and efficiency of their labeling. As the leading global provider of Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management, along with Clinical Trials Labeling and Content Management, Loftware enables supply chain agility, supports evolving regulations, and optimizes business operations for a wide range of industries. These include automotive, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food & beverage, manufacturing, medical device, pharmaceuticals, retail, and apparel. 

