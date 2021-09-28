Loftware Smartflow 26.2 Saves Time and Improves Control in Managing Packaging Artwork

Smartflow's biggest benefits lie in its ability to facilitate collaboration and increase speed to market. Tweet this

"Smartflow's biggest benefits lie in its ability to facilitate collaboration and increase speed to market," said Loftware Director of Product Management, Glen Bradlee. "This release builds upon that value by allowing product packaging teams to work together using a controlled process. It also enables users to curate content for all of their products in one central location, which they can easily locate, manage, use and reuse as much as needed," he added.

Other enhancements include the ability to configure the time and date stamp to a specific time zone, making it easier for companies with global operations to understand when changes were made relative to geography. Additionally, Smartflow 26.2 includes support for the Microsoft Edge browser, which is Microsoft's replacement for its legacy Internet Explorer browser. For more information on Loftware Smartflow, contact one of our packaging artwork professionals at www.loftware.com.

About Loftware

Loftware and NiceLabel combined under the Loftware umbrella to offer customers and partners an expanded choice of Enterprise Labeling & Artwork Management solutions, providing enhanced labeling capabilities and the benefits of greater investment in cloud-based solutions for companies of all sizes. Maintaining a global presence with offices in US, UK, Germany, Slovenia, China, Japan and Singapore, the union combines over 60 years of expertise in solving labeling challenges and helping companies improve the quality, speed, and efficiency of their labeling, while reducing cost. Together, as the leading global provider of Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions, Loftware enables supply chain agility, supports evolving regulations, and optimizes business operations for a wide range of industries including life sciences, manufacturing, food & beverage, retail, automotive, consumer products and apparel. For more information, please visit www.loftware.com and www.nicelabel.com.

Press contacts:

Maureen Perroni, Loftware Director of Content & Communications, [email protected], +1-603-502-3901

SOURCE Loftware, Inc.

Related Links

www.loftware.com

