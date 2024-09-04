L'Oréal Paris Inducts 10 Female Pioneers into Its Signature Philanthropic Initiative, Women of Worth

In its 19th year, the program recognizes ten extraordinary women who ignite change within their communities through nonprofit work

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, #1 global beauty brand L'Oréal Paris USA announces the 2024 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth honorees, recognizing 10 incredible non-profit leaders from across the nation who work to drive positive change for some of the nation's most pressing issues.

In its 19th year, 2024 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth now represents an incredible network of 190 honorees who champion a diverse range of causes and embody the program's commitment to empowerment. To amplify each woman's cause, all 10 honorees will receive a $25,000 grant from intermediary grant partner GlobalGiving, to help fuel their endeavors. Additionally, the honorees will receive mentorship from L'Oréal Paris on how to enhance business efforts as well as increased visibility through the brand's national platforms.

"Each of these women are the embodiment of our tagline 'Because You're Worth It," said L'Oréal Paris USA President, Ali Goldstein. "In our nearly 20 years of recognizing female trailblazers, it never ceases to amaze me how we continue to build a strong community of female founders who are leading positive change within their respective industries."

In partnership with Points of Light, the global leader in volunteering and service, and nonprofit program partner of 18 years, L'Oréal Paris has selected:

"It was an honor being a part of the judging process in selecting this year's honoree class and learning about the amazing causes these women have created," said actress and brand spokeswoman, Aja Naomi King.

To further raise awareness for honorees' organizations, L'Oréal Paris has partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery's Courageous brand studio to produce a storytelling campaign, highlighting each woman's extraordinary journey and philanthropic achievements. These branded vignettes will be distributed across the ad-supported tier of MAX and will direct audiences to learn more.

For more information about the philanthropic program, this year's honoree class and more, visit www.WomenofWorth.com

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. Through our work with nonprofits, companies, and social impact leaders, we galvanize volunteers to meet critical needs. As the world's largest organization dedicated to increasing volunteer service, we engage nearly 4 million volunteers across 38 countries to create healthy, equitable communities where all can thrive. For more information, visit pointsoflight.org .

About GlobalGiving

GlobalGiving is a top-rated nonprofit that makes it easy and safe to give to local projects around the world, while providing fellow nonprofits with the tools, training, and support they need to thrive. Since 2002, GlobalGiving has raised more than $826 million from 1.7+ million donors for 34,000 projects in 175+ countries. To learn more, visit www.globalgiving.org

About L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth

For the last 19 years, L'Oréal Paris' signature philanthropic program, Women of Worth has brought to life the brand's iconic tagline, "Because You're Worth It," by championing women whose unwavering resilience, bravery and courage show the power of owning one's worth.

Each year, ten founders and leaders of grassroot nonprofits are recognized for their work across a breadth of charitable causes to receive charitable funding, mentorship through the L'Oréal Paris network to build their organizations and a national platform to share their story.

About L'Oréal Paris USA

The L'Oréal Paris division of L'Oréal USA, Inc. is a total beauty care brand dedicated to empowering women by offering luxurious and innovative products and services available in the mass market. The brand's signature tagline, "Because I'm Worth It," was born in the United States in 1973 to celebrate the beauty and intrinsic self-worth of women, and for more than 100 years, L'Oréal Paris has been providing women around the world with products in four major beauty categories: hair color, haircare, skincare and cosmetics. For more information about L'Oréal Paris and to receive personalized advice, expert tips, and exclusive content, please www.LOrealParisUSA.com or follow on Instagram ( @LOrealParis ), Twitter ( @LOrealParisUSA ), Facebook ( @LOrealParisUSA ) TikTok ( @LOrealParisUSA ) and Pinterest ( @LOrealParisUSA ).

