L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Is Searching for This Year's Changemakers

Know a woman changing her community? Nominate her by March 8 to join the 2026 Women of Worth class and receive a $25,000 grant to advance her nonprofit work.

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global beauty brand L'Oréal Paris USA is calling on communities nationwide to nominate women driving change, for the 2026 Women of Worth class. Nominations are now open through March 8, International Women's Day at WomenofWorth.com. Ten honorees will each receive a $25,000 grant, career-building mentorship, and a platform to amplify their mission and scale their impact.

"At L'Oréal Paris, celebrating women's worth has always been at the heart of who we are," said L'Oréal Paris USA President Laura Branik. "We created Women of Worth to do more than honor these leaders – we provide funding, visibility, and a national platform to help grow their impact. When women have that kind of support, entire communities move forward. Recognizing a woman's worth unlocks her power to transform the world around her."

In partnership with Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteering, L'Oréal Paris will honor women whose work addresses some of today's most pressing social challenges. Past honorees have influenced policy, expanded their impact nationally, and built movements that outlast headlines. Whether tackling food insecurity, creating second chances for at-risk youth, or expanding access to mental health resources, these women are the visionaries' transforming communities and deserve recognition for their work.

"After years with L'Oréal Paris, I've seen how Women of Worth highlights women who are creating real change," said Helen Mirren, award-winning actress and L'Oréal Paris global ambassador. "These women aren't just changing their communities – they're inspiring all of us to think bigger, act bolder, and reimagine what's possible."

Each year's honorees join an active network of over 200 alumnae who continue supporting and elevating one another long after the recognition ceremony ends. One alumna also receives the Karen T. Fondu Impact Award, a $10,000 grant honoring sustained excellence and expanded influence after their Women of Worth recognition. This year, we are proud to announce the award has been presented to Maimah Karmo of Tigerlily Foundation. A breast cancer survivor, Karmo founded Tigerlily Foundation to address disparities in women's health, with a focus on young and BIPOC women affected by breast cancer. Since being named a Women of Worth honoree in 2009, Karmo has grown Tigerlily from a one-person volunteer organization into a global leader in health equity, impacting more than 5 million women, caregivers and community members through advocacy, education, and policy-focused efforts. To nominate someone or learn more about L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth, visit WomenofWorth.com.

About L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth

For the last 20 years, L'Oréal Paris' signature philanthropic program, Women of Worth has brought to life the brand's iconic tagline, "Because You're Worth It," by championing women whose unwavering resilience, bravery and courage show the power of owning one's worth.

Each year, ten founders and leaders of grassroot non-profits are recognized for their work across a breadth of charitable causes to receive charitable funding, mentorship through the L'Oréal Paris network to build their organizations and a national platform to share their story.

About L'Oréal Paris USA

The L'Oréal Paris division of L'Oréal USA, Inc. is a total beauty care brand dedicated to empowering women by offering luxurious and innovative products and services available in the mass market. The brand's signature tagline, "Because You're Worth It," was born in the United States in 1973 to celebrate the beauty and intrinsic self-worth of women, and for more than 100 years, L'Oréal Paris has been providing women around the world with products in four major beauty categories: hair color, haircare, skincare and cosmetics. For more information about L'Oréal Paris and to receive personalized advice, expert tips, and exclusive content, please visit www.LOrealParisUSA.com or follow on Instagram (@LOrealParis), Twitter (@LOrealParisUSA), Facebook (@LOrealParisUSA) TikTok (@LOrealParisUSA) and Pinterest (@LOrealParisUSA).

SOURCE L'Oréal Paris