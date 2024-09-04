Los Angeles Auto Show and Plug In America Announce 2024 Drive Electric Award Honorees

The premier global automotive show and electric vehicle advocacy group are joining forces to celebrate the dedication and leadership of 11 individuals and organizations to the electric vehicle movement at AutoMobility LA 2024. Recipients include U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm, Elected Officials Protecting America, midwestern utility ComEd, and the cities of Schenectady, New York, and San Antonio, Texas, among others.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Auto Show™ (LA Auto Show) and Plug In America , a national nonprofit accelerating the shift to electric vehicles (EVs), are proud to announce the recipients of the 2024 Drive Electric Awards. The selected individuals and organizations have demonstrated leadership, perseverance and commitment to the EV transition. The 11 awardees will be honored at a ceremony on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at AutoMobility LA™, the LA Auto Show's global press and industry day.

"The nominee pool was incredibly strong and diverse this year," said Joel Levin, executive director of Plug In America. "We were excited to learn about the impactful electrification work being done in every pocket of the country, and we are thrilled our celebration will be part of the LA Auto Show."

The Los Angeles Auto Show is excited to partner with Plug In America on the awards program, as it represents a continuation of the Show's long-term support for and promotion of the consistent, proven innovation and positive impact of the category.

"AutoMobility LA is where the top minds in automotive, technology, design, and policy converge to drive our industry forward. Plug In America's mission and work embody the best of those elements of our industry," said Terri Toennies, president and chief operating officer of the Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility LA. "We are extremely proud to support Plug In America and the Drive Electric Awards."

Award recipients range from the sitting U.S. energy secretary to individuals tirelessly working behind the scenes. A committee of Plug In America's staff and board members, along with previous winners, selected the honorees from a pool of nominations submitted by the public earlier this year.

The 2024 Drive Electric Award honorees are:

Linda Nicholes Lifetime Achievement Award – Jennifer M. Granholm , U.S. Department of Energy secretary

, U.S. Department of Energy secretary Advocate Award – Robert Blake , executive director of Native Sun Community Power Development in Red Lake, Minnesota

, executive director of Native Sun Community Power Development in EV City Award – Schenectady, New York

Organization Award – Nonprofit Isles , headquartered in New Jersey , and for-profit Redwood Materials , headquartered in Nevada

, headquartered in , and for-profit , headquartered in EV Awareness Award – Elected Officials Protecting America (EOPA) , based in Maine , and the city of San Antonio's EVSA Ambassador Program

, based in , and the city of Utility Award - ComEd , an Exelon company, serving northern Illinois

, an Exelon company, serving northern Individual Award – Vivian Rahwanji of Richmond, California

of City Captain Award – Caroline Nellis of Evansville, Indiana

of Student Award – Diya Kandhra, who is majoring in environmental economics and policy at the University of California, Berkeley

To attend the awards, visitors must purchase a ticket from Plug In America. Tickets entitle the holder to all-day entry to AutoMobility LA, the awards presentation, and a networking reception with beverages, hors d'oeuvres, and entertainment. Purchase of a ticket through Plug In America to the Drive Electric Awards is the only way for the general public to access this day reserved for the press and industry insiders.

There are a limited number of early bird tickets available right now for $99. To purchase tickets and learn more about the awards, visit Plug In America's website .

About Plug In America

Plug In America is the nation's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating the use of plug-in electric vehicles in the United States through education, advocacy and research. Formed in 2008, Plug In America provides practical, objective information to consumers and dealerships about EVs through various programs, including National Drive Electric Week, Drive Electric Earth Month, PlugStar.com , and other public outreach events. Learn more at PlugInAmerica.org .

About the Los Angeles Auto Show & AutoMobility LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show® is recognized as one of the world's most influential automotive events. The show celebrates the enduring love that Angelenos have for their cars and offers a global platform for industry debuts, technology, and innovation.

Doors open to the public November 22 – December 1 and the show runs for 10 full days, including Thanksgiving Day. It is a must-attend event for prospective car buyers, industry executives, influencers, car enthusiasts, and for families wanting to enjoy an unforgettable day out during the holiday season. Held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the city's economy, stimulates the local job market, and is the number one revenue generator for the Center.

On November 21, AutoMobility LA, the show's media and industry day, will include a range of groundbreaking debuts and announcements, and a conference program featuring the leading minds in automotive and technology. These experts will explore the most pressing industry issues in a series of presentations and panel discussions from AutoMobility LA's main stage.

