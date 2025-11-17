LOS ANGELES AUTO SHOW BRINGS CAR CULTURE TO LIFE IN THE UNDERGROUND

At the heart of this environment lie the Creator Studios, an interactive space that brings together some of the most influential creators in the automotive world, each shaped by the LA car scene in their own way. Automotive photographer Larry Chen, drifter and builder Hannah Maloof, visual artist Joshua Vides will showcase one-off builds, performance setups, live content drops, and moments that blur the line between art, storytelling, and engineering.

Beyond the featured creators, The Underground also highlights the communities that define Los Angeles car culture, with more than 40 exhibitors, including the Marathon Brand, which will celebrate local pride and purpose through Marathon Clothing and Marathon Burger. Full Blown Performance brings its high-powered American muscle to the show. The alluring LumiVerse venue fuses car culture, art, and nightlife, and World Famous 4x4 will showcase wild, hand-built off-road dream machines. South Bay Pop-Ups will round out the scene with a celebration of the everyday heroes of LA car culture: lowriders, motorcycles, street cars, and vans that capture the city's diversity and personality. Expect hard-to-find collectibles and merch, including a special collaboration with renowned Los Angeles Street artist OG Slick, who brings limited-edition apparel and a commemorative 2025 Los Angeles Auto Show poster to the show alongside his custom creation, Pineapple Express and his iconic LA Hands art installation.

All Roads Stage

At the entrance to The Underground, the All Roads Stage comes to life with a limited-run series of stories, vehicles, and cultural icons featured across the 10-day run.

Thursday, November 20 (Media Day) - Friday, November 21: The stage opens with the world premiere of the Revology Boss 429, the latest build from Revology, known for blending classic muscle car heritage with modern engineering.

Saturday, November 22: One of only 25 right-hand drive 1964 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint Speciales ever produced, a rare and beautiful example of Italian design and automotive history as the brand celebrates its 115th Anniversary.

Sunday, November 23: Superstar comedian, actor, producer, car enthusiast, and devout Hoosier, Mike Epps brings his Cherry Boomer, an exquisite, one-of-a-kind 1957 Chevy, and is slated to host the No No Custom Car Awards.

Monday, November 24 – Sunday, November 30: On November 24, Actor, producer, and builder Sung Kang will host a meet and greet for his upcoming passion project film, Drifter. The talk launches the Drifter Experience, which includes a movie car exhibit, multi-vehicle showcase, and exclusive sneak peek at unreleased film footage. Following Kang's appearance, the Drifter Experience will remain open to the public for the duration of the show, with the film's hero car and select vehicles from the production on display through closing day.

All this as part of one of the most influential and best-attended auto shows in the world, bringing to the Los Angeles Convention Center and the surrounding area hundreds of new cars, trucks, SUVs, hybrids, and EVs from the world's top automakers. A full floorplan and schedule of events is available online, where advance tickets are available now: laautoshow.com/tickets

The LA Auto Show opens for media and industry November 20 and to the public November 21 through November 30, 2025, at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

ABOUT THE LOS ANGELES AUTO SHOW & AUTOMOBILITY LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show® is one of the most influential annual automotive events in the world. Held each year at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the show draws hundreds of thousands of attendees and brings hundreds of millions of dollars in economic impact to the city. It also remains the largest revenue driver for the LA Convention Center.

AutoMobility LA® — the show's press and industry day — takes place on November 20, 2025, and features a full day of vehicle debuts, brand announcements, and a thought leadership program highlighting some of the brightest voices in automotive and tech.

The LA Auto Show opens to the public from November 21 through 30, 2025, including Thanksgiving Day, offering ten full days for car shoppers, enthusiasts, families, and future-focused fans to experience the very best in automotive design, culture, and innovation.

For more information, visit laautoshow.com and automobilityla.com.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets are on sale now at laautoshow.com/tickets and include access to all exhibits and test drive experiences. Pricing is as follows:

Opening Day Friday (November 21st): Adult $18, Senior $8, Child $8

Any Day General Admission Tickets: Adult $25, Senior $12, Child $12

Monday to Thursday (November 24-27): Adult $22, Senior $10, Child $10

VIP Priority Entry + Ticket on Saturdays and Sundays: Adult $45, Senior $22, Child $22

Wednesday/Thursday Thanksgiving Family Four-Packs: $63

For the latest updates on vehicle debuts, special programming, and daily schedules, follow the LA Auto Show on Instagram, X, Facebook, or LinkedIn. You can also sign up for alerts at laautoshow.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

For press inquiries, email [email protected]

SOURCE Los Angeles Auto Show