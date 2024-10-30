Established to advance research in art history, museum and collection studies

The programme offers scholars exclusive access to its state-of-the-art facilities

Applications are now open for international scholars until 10 January 2025

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Louvre Abu Dhabi has launched its Fellowships and Grants Programme, an initiative designed to foster groundbreaking research in art and history by inviting scholars and museum professionals from around the world to participate. The programme aims to inspire innovative insights, facilitate cross-cultural dialogue, and uncover fresh perspectives within the international art landscape.

Louvre Abu Dhabi Launches Fellowships and Grants Programme Open to Scholars Globally

Centred around three core themes, 'Global History of Museums and Collections', 'Circulation of Styles, Images and Texts' and 'Precious Materials and Routes of Exchange', the program will explore essential topics in art history, expanding the museum's research endeavours. Researchers specialising in Art History, Archaeology, Museum Studies, Heritage Science, Conservation, and associated domains are encouraged to submit proposals aligned with one of the three core themes. This initiative marks a significant step in Louvre Abu Dhabi's commitment to supporting and advancing art history research on a global scale.

The museum will employ its leading research facilities, which include the Resource Centre, the Conservation Centre, and advanced Scientific Laboratory for artwork analysis—the first of its kind in the Gulf region—to allow scholars to drive innovative research. The programme will organise symposiums, workshops, and publications designed to foster meaningful dialogue and share knowledge about its extensive collections, while exploring broader themes in art history and heritage science. The museum aims to cultivate a vibrant academic community and enhance understanding of the cultural narratives embedded within its artworks, which underscores Louvre Abu Dhabi's commitment to becoming a global hub for scholarship and research.

H.E. Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "An important element of Abu Dhabi's transformation into a global cultural centre is its role as hub for research and knowledge exchange. While they remain rooted in a regional context, it is vital that our cultural institutions are plugged in to the global discourse, benefitting from diverse viewpoints and perspectives. This grant programme will bring talent from around the world to Abu Dhabi, helping to generate fresh insights into topics which reflect our shared humanity."

Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said "Launching this programme is a natural extension of Louvre Abu Dhabi's mission to be a universal museum, one that not only collects and displays the world's artistic heritage but also actively contributes to its preservation and understanding."

Fellowships and institutional grants

To start the Fellowships and Grants Programme, Louvre Abu Dhabi is offering short- and long-term fellowships that will provide vital support to both local and international scholars in their research projects. These fellowships come with substantial financial awards, offering AED 85,000 for short-term fellows (three months) and AED 245,000 for long-term fellows (nine months).

In 2025, the programme will launch institutional grants aimed at fostering collaborative research projects between Louvre Abu Dhabi and other cultural institutions, including museums, research centres, and universities. These grants are intended to support initiatives that further the museum's mission of promoting cultural exchange and dialogue.

Application process and timeline

Applications are open until 10 January 2025, and selected applicants will be announced by March 2025. A committee of distinguished museum representatives and experts will oversee the selection process and thoroughly evaluate all submissions, with interviews potentially conducted as part of the review. Proposals must be submitted online through the museum's website and must be in English. For any questions regarding the application process, please contact [email protected]; [email protected]; [email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2544396/Louvre_Abu_Dhabi.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2544395/Louvre_Abu_Dhabi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Louvre Abu Dhabi