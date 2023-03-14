Lucinity Announces Creation of Growth Advisory Board to Accelerate Mission to Make Money Good

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucinity , a global anti-money laundering (AML) provider using augmented intelligence in its SaaS platform, announces the creation of its Growth Advisory Board , a diverse group of seasoned industry veterans in compliance, risk management, and technology who will guide the company towards achieving its long-term goals. Led by Ed Willson, a partner at Venable, the Growth Advisory Board brings together an impressive lineup of professionals.

The board includes John McCarthy, former Chief Money Laundering and Sanctions Officer at several financial services and technology companies; Tanya Ziv, Chief Compliance Officer at Currencycloud; Marshall Lux, Senior Fellow at the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government at the Harvard Kennedy School; Evan Peters, former VP of Growth Strategy for Datadog and Chief Commercial Officer at Dandy; and Frank Lawrence, an accomplished Deputy Chief Compliance Officer in the world of Big Tech.

Guðmundur Kristjánsson (GK), Founder and CEO of Lucinity, expresses his excitement about the Growth Advisory Board and the enormous value that each member brings to Lucinity:

"We are honored to have such talented experts on our Growth Advisory Board. Their experience, unique perspectives, and innovative approaches will be instrumental in helping us achieve our vision of a world where good compliance practices are the norm, and financial crime is an activity of the past."

Ed Willson, President of the Growth Advisory Board, expresses his delight about the opportunity to collaborate with Lucinity:

"I'm thrilled to be part of Lucinity's Growth Advisory Board and to work with their talented team. I bring to the table my regulatory experience, and I'm excited to collaborate with Lucinity's forward-looking approach to revolutionizing the compliance space."

John McCarthy shares his belief in the importance of the group and the impact it could have:

"Lucinity's platform is truly innovative, leveraging the power of AI to enable more effective AML compliance. I look forward to helping Lucinity push the boundaries of possibilities in this space."

With the creation of this new team, Lucinity continues its trajectory of dynamic growth and innovation in the AML industry. The company's focus on combining technology with human expertise to form augmented intelligence will revolutionize the way financial crime is detected and prevented. The expertise of the Growth Advisory Board provides invaluable guidance along the way.

