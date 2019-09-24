Lucky's Mutt Madness Brings Rescue Dogs Seeking New Homes to GIE+EXPO in Louisville

"GIE+EXPO is the leading industry trade show for landscape contracting, outdoor power equipment and hardscaping professionals and retailers. Thousands of show attendees drive to GIE+EXPO, making it possible for many to take home a dog in need of a forever home," said Kiser. "And they have the heart to do it – because they know what a yard means to a dog and a family. These are the people who make outdoor living possible."

Known as Lucky's Mutt Madness and building on last year's inaugural success, this year's pet adoption event honors Lucky the TurfMutt, the rescue dog who "pawed it forward" by educating children in grades K-8 and families about caring for our living landscapes and the benefits they offer through OPEI's TurfMutt program. Lucky passed away recently while at work at the TurfMutt Foundation in Alexandria, Va. but his life's work – the TurfMutt environmental education and stewardship program, as well as a commitment to supporting animal rescue and pet adoption – will continue.

"We're-named Mutt Madness this year after Lucky, but it's all about finding new homes for dogs that need them while at GIE+EXPO," said Kris Kiser, President and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), and the owner of Lucky the TurfMutt.

"We are thrilled to partner again with OPEI and TurfMutt to raise awareness about pet adoption and to bring some pets in need of homes to GIE+EXPO," says Robin Vincent, Kentucky Humane Society's Shelter Operations Director. "In shelters across the country, there are wonderful animals waiting for families to love them."

Kiser also added that the search for the next TurfMutt has begun. "He or she will have big paws 'to fill,' but given so many dogs are in need of a forever home, I am sure we'll be able to pass on the cape soon," he said.

At Mutt Madness, the TurfMutt Foundation and GIE+EXPO will donate a $10,000 check to KHS to support their good work in animal rehabilitation, rescue and adoption.

"With help of the Kentucky Humane Society and Louisville Tourism President and CEO Karen Williams, we've brought together pivotal partners for Lucky's Mutt Madness at GIE+EXPO," Kiser says. "After all, supporting the adoption of rescue dogs in my favorite city, Louisville, makes sense. I'm a University of Louisville alumnus and this city has been good to OPEI, GIE+EXPO, and me. This was another way for us to give back to the city that planted the seed for the show so many years ago." Louisville has been the industry's trade show home since its inception 35 years ago.

About TurfMutt

TurfMutt was created by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute's (OPEI) TurfMutt Foundation and has reached more than 70 million children, educators and families since 2009. Through classroom materials developed with Scholastic, TurfMutt teaches students and teachers how to "save the planet, one yard at a time." TurfMutt is an official United States Green Building Council (USGBC)® Education Partner and part of their global LEARNING LAB. TurfMutt is an education resource at the U.S. Department of Education's Green Ribbon Schools, the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Green Apple, the Center for Green Schools, the Outdoors Alliance for Kids, the National Energy Education Development (NEED) project, Climate Change Live, Petfinder and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. In 2017, the TurfMutt animated video series won the coveted Cynopsis Kids Imagination Award for Best Interstitial Series. TurfMutt's personal, home habitat is featured in the 2017-2019 Wildlife Habitat Council calendars. More information at www.TurfMutt.com.

About the Kentucky Humane Society

Based in Louisville, the Kentucky Humane Society is the state's largest pet adoption agency and oldest animal welfare agency, established in 1884. Each year KHS finds loving homes for over 6,000 dogs, cats and horses. KHS is also a leader in helping keep pets in their homes and out of shelters in the first place, offering a free Pet Help Line, low-cost spay/neuter services, a wellness clinic, education programs, dog training classes and education. Learn more at www.kyhumane.org.

