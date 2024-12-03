LumenHaus Leads the Charge in Home Energy Management with Innovative One-Stop Smart Home Energy Solutions at Solar Solutions Düsseldorf 2024

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LumenHaus, an innovative platform at the forefront of the energy transition through decentralized, community-focused, and sustainable energy solutions, showcased its latest advancements in smart home energy management at Solar Solutions Düsseldorf 2024. As a key event in the Solar, Energy Storage, and HVAC sectors, the exhibition served as an platform for innovation and professional exchange, reinforcing LumenHaus's role as a trusted partner for energy professionals and a driver of sustainable living for homeowners.

LumenHaus's One-Stop Solution integrates pv modules, energy storage systems, heat pumps, and EV chargers, all seamlessly managed through myLumenHaus App. This unified ecosystem simplifies energy management, enabling real-time monitoring and optimization of energy production, storage, and consumption. With AI-driven features, the system dynamically adapts to user behavior and environmental conditions, delivering smarter, greener, and more cost-effective energy solutions.

At the heart of this ecosystem is the SunSaver All-in-One Energy Storage System (ESS), a groundbreaking solution that combines a Hybrid Inverter, Battery Control Box, Battery Modules, and an Energy Management System (EMS). With a scalable capacity of 10 to 30 kWh, the SunSaver is equipped with innovative features like Self-Powered Mode for grid independence and SmartEco Mode for balancing cost savings with sustainability. Future-ready with Virtual Power Plant (VPP) capabilities, the system also enables users to earn income through energy trading.

For professional installers, LumenHaus offers a complete, installer-friendly package. The modular hardware, streamlined processes, and regional support reduce installation complexities and administrative tasks, allowing partners to focus on delivering high-quality services and growing their businesses. Through our dedicated Lumenator and Lumenator Pro programs, we provide tailored financial incentives, regional training, and continuous development opportunities to help installers achieve long-term success. Together, we are building a collaborative ecosystem that drives innovation and sustainable growth for all partners.

Throughout the exhibition, LumenHaus demonstrated its innovative solutions and engaged with attendees, highlighting its unique approach to simplifying complex energy systems into user-friendly interfaces. This effort underscores the company's role in promoting sustainability and energy independence at both individual and community levels.

"Our solutions are designed to empower both professionals and homeowners," said Dr. Dai Wang, CEO of LumenHaus. "By providing a seamless energy ecosystem, we are simplifying the path to sustainability and enabling communities to embrace energy independence."

