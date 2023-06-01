Lumotive Partners with Hokuyo to Revolutionize 3D Lidar Sensing for Industrial Automation

Hokuyo Automatic Selects Lumotive's Light Control Metasurface (LCM™) Optical Semiconductor Technology for Advanced Robotics and Autonomous Systems Applications

REDMOND, Wash. and OSAKA, Japan, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumotive , a company specializing in Light Control Metasurface (LCM™) beam steering chips for advanced 3D optical sensors, and Hokuyo Automatic Co., Ltd. , a worldwide producer of sensor and automation technology, have revealed a multi-year production contract. This partnership will expedite the deployment of essential sensor technology in robotics and autonomous systems applications.

Utilizing Lumotive's advanced truly solid-state beam steering chip, Hokuyo is preparing to produce a revolutionary 3D lidar sensor based on Lumotive's M30 reference design targeted for industrial applications. This trailblazing new product is expected to surpass conventional mechanical lidar and time of flight camera technology, fostering progress in Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR), and other industrial applications. In addition, as part of this partnership, Hokuyo is using Lumotive's top-tier manufacturing partners and engineering expertise to bring their advanced sensing products to market faster.

Hokuyo Automatic is a global leader in manufacturing industrial automation sensors, including lidar sensors, which are used for robotics, material handling, and other industrial automation applications. Hokuyo Automatic chose Lumotive's LCM technology for its digital beam-steering capabilities, which enable the company to produce 3D sensing solutions that are more accurate, reliable, and cost-effective than current offerings.

Lumotive's patented technology, based on well-established semiconductor manufacturing technology, delivers the world's first solid-state metasurface beam steering chips ready for mass production. Lumotive's LCM chips enable unprecedented miniaturization, lower costs, and higher reliability compared to existing scanning lidar solutions. These advantages offer significant benefits across a wide range of applications in key industries including consumer electronics, industrial automation, and autonomous vehicles.

Lumotive-enabled solid-state 3D lidar sensors bring revolutionary advantages to real-world industrial automation. The large field of view and extended range in a compact form allows for seamless integration into diverse machinery, from robotics to conveyor systems. Its superior outdoor performance ensures reliable operations, even in expansive outdoor industrial sites or warehouses with challenging lighting conditions. The software-defined scan modes enable customization to specific tasks, such as precise object tracking on production lines or efficient navigation for AMRs. The system's ability to minimize interference and multipath effects results in better point cloud quality, which is crucial for accurate sensing in complex industrial environments.

"We are impressed with Lumotive's LCM optical semiconductor technology and believe that it will be a game-changer for the industrial automation market," said Hokuyo's President, Hitoshi Ozaki. "Lumotive's product delivers a new level of miniaturization, performance and reliability, which will enable us to expand our business with innovative 3D sensing solutions that could not be realized with conventional lidar scanning technology. We look forward to working with Lumotive to bring these solutions to market."

"Securing a design win of this stature is a notable accomplishment, and we are eager to move forward with Hokuyo Automatic in incorporating our LCM technology into our first industrial automation application," said Dr. Sam Heidari, CEO of Lumotive. "Hokuyo Automatic's expertise in industrial automation and sensor technology makes them an ideal partner to accelerate the adoption of our ground-breaking LCM semiconductor technology. This production supply agreement marks an important milestone for Lumotive, as we bring advanced 3D sensing solutions to the robotics and autonomous systems markets."

About Lumotive https://www.lumotive.com

Lumotive's award-winning optical semiconductor solutions enable advanced sensing and perception capabilities in next-generation consumer, mobility, and industrial automation products such as mobile devices, autonomous vehicles, and robots. The company's patented Light Control Metasurface (LCM™) beam steering chips deliver an unparalleled combination of high performance, exceptional reliability, and low cost — all in a tiny, easily integrated solution. Lumotive has received measurable industry acclaim including Fierce Electronics' 2021 Startup of the Year award, two CES 2022 Innovation Awards , a 2022 SPIE PRISM Award , and a prestigious Edison Award . Investors include Gates Frontier, MetaVC Partners , Quan Funds , Samsung Ventures , Uniquest, and USAA .

About Hokuyo Automatic https://www.hokuyo-aut.jp/

Founded in Osaka, Japan in 1946, Hokuyo Automatic is a pioneer of automation technology offering a full range of industrial sensor products for the factory automation, logistics automation and process automation industries. Hokuyo's products include collision-avoidance sensors, safety laser and obstacle detection scanners, optical data transmission devices, laser rangefinders (lidar) and hot metal detectors. By combining reliable technology, comprehensive product distribution and unparalleled service and support, the company has maintained an outstanding reputation for creativity and performance with customers.

