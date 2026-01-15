LUYUAN Debuts in Bangkok as "China-Thailand Youth Exchange Ambassador", Fostering Friendship Ties

BANGKOK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A vibrant fleet of electric scooters, featuring the Chinese giant panda mascot "Upanda" took to the streets of Bangkok today, marking the official launch of the "Boundless Creativity • Youth Link" China–Thailand Youth Cultural Exchange Event. LUYUAN Group, a leading Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, played a pivotal role in the ceremony, having been designated as the Youth Partner of the New Force in 2026 China-Thailand Cultural Exchange.

A fleet of LUYUAN electric scooters, ridden by Chinese and Thai youth, took to the streets of Bangkok

"Upanda" (Apu), a joint team of Chinese and Thai youth representatives rode LUYUAN electric scooters adorned with friendship insignias through Bangkok's historic and modern districts.

Departing from the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, passing through Chinatown, and arriving at the Wat Pho, the youth interacted with the public. This journey transformed the concept of "China and Thailand are one family" into genuine smiles across the city, vividly interpreting the profound essence of "people-to-people connectivity."

During the event, the organizers officially awarded the title of "Youth Partner of the New Force in 2026 China-Thailand Cultural Exchange" to the participating youth representatives. LUYUAN Group partnered with Dhurakij Pundit University (DPU) to donate a fleet of panda-themed electric vehicles. This initiative empowers Thai student representatives to travel beyond the campus to cultural landmarks and rural fields. Their mission is twofold: to promote Chinese culture while simultaneously recording Thailand's social development and local customs, thereby deepening mutual understanding and learning between the youth of both nations.

While culture builds bridges, technology strengthens the foundation. At the concurrent "China Gift Exhibition," LUYUAN showcased cutting-edge innovations and promoted environmentally friendly mobility, emphasizing that cultural soft power is backed by industrial hard power. As a socially responsible enterprise, LUYUAN strives to deliver high-quality products globally while advocating for a healthy and sustainable lifestyle.

LUYUAN is elevating its global profile through high-level cooperation. Notably, the company has secured a technology licensing partnership with German automotive giant BMW Group. This collaboration integrates international top-tier engineering concepts and quality management systems into LUYUAN's R&D, redefining the standards for two-wheeled mobility.

The Bangkok event represents a milestone in LUYUAN's "One Body, Two Wings" strategy, anchoring the company in the domestic market while expanding overseas and into embodied robotics. Through its international brand, LYVA, the group has expanded its footprint to over 80 countries and regions.

SOURCE LUYUAN GROUP