LyondellBasell Launches Family of Circulen Products to Advance Circular Solutions

The LyondellBasell Circulen product family supports the reduction of plastic waste through the use of recycled content, and a lower carbon footprint through the use of renewable-based content as compared to feedstock from fossil-based sources. The Circulen product portfolio includes:

Circulen Recover polymers are made from plastic waste through a mechanical recycling process;

polymers are made from plastic waste through a mechanical recycling process; Circulen Revive polymers are made using an advanced (molecular) recycling process to convert plastic waste into feedstock to produce new polymers, which have a wide range of uses; and

polymers are made using an advanced (molecular) recycling process to convert plastic waste into feedstock to produce new polymers, which have a wide range of uses; and CirculenRenew polymers are made from renewable feedstocks such as used cooking oil, which have a wide range of uses.

To help achieve the company's ambitions, LyondellBasell is implementing a multi-pronged approach to advance the circular economy by bringing sustainable solutions to life.

"With the new Circulen product portfolio, we are taking concrete action to advance the circular economy today, innovate for the future and partner across the value chain," said Ken Lane, LyondellBasell Executive Vice President Global Olefins and Polyolefins. "Our ambition is bold, yet necessary, and we are committed to doing our part to help address the global challenges of plastic waste in the environment and climate change while meeting customer and brand owner needs."

The launch of the new Circulen portfolio follows several recent announcements focused on LyondellBasell's circular economy ambitions:

Expanding the Quality Circular Polymers mechanical recycling joint venture portfolio to include both post-consumer and post-industrial recycled plastic;

Extending future innovation in advanced (molecular) recycling with LyondellBasell's MoReTec technology and the start-up of a pilot facility;

technology and the start-up of a pilot facility; Utilizing renewable-based feedstocks comprised of waste and cooking oils to produce plastic products that help reduce CO2 over the product life cycle; and

Securing International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS certification of our European cracker and polymer sites.

The LyondellBasell Circulen portfolio is currently available in Europe and will soon be introduced in North America and China. Circulen products are presently used in the new Samsonite Magnum Eco suitcase line, and garden equipment (e.g., watering cans). For more information on Circulen, click here.

About LyondellBasell

LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polypropylene compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2021, LyondellBasell was named to FORTUNE Magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for the fourth consecutive year. More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.lyondellbasell.com.

