MAG WELCOMES MAIN CONTRACTORS TO BID FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF KETURAH RESERVE

The project's construction value is worth AED 2.8 billion

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MAG, one of the leading real estate developers in the UAE, has invited contractors to bid for the construction contract of Keturah Reserve, luxury residential development in Meydan, which offers transformational living through the design of space. The construction value of the project is valued at AED 2.8 billion.

Keturah Reserve

Keturah Reserve will feature 93 townhouses, 90 villas, 533 units across six apartment block buildings. The project is the first residential development in the Middle East to immerse residents in nature through Bio Living to improve the physical, mental and emotional well-being of its occupants.

In his comments, Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, CEO of MAG Lifestyle Development, said: "We look forward to appointing a main contractor for Keturah Reserve, a project that embodies the highest standards of luxury experiences coupled with the regional-first Bio Living. The project has already witnessed great sales from buyers seeking an enriched living experience that combines luxury and wellbeing with unparalleled amenities."

Interested bidders can contact Thyer Al Kubaisi ([email protected]) and Mohammed Benghali ([email protected]) from Dewan Architects and Engineers on +971 4 2402010.

