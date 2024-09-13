Magic Compass Group Launches New Brand and Prop Trading Business

HONG KONG, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the Magic Compass Group (hereinafter referred to as Magic Compass) announced that it has completed the comprehensive incubation of its prop trading business and officially launched a new platform—The Trader Funds (TTF), which is supported by proprietary capital. The launch of the TTF prop trading brand marks the beginning of a thorough development in the prop trading markets by Magic Compass, including Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America, providing global traders with services such as trading knowledge dissemination, trading strategy education, community building, and trading platform.

Key Features of TTF

It is reported that the new TTF platform relies on proprietary funds to offer users trading strategy education and a customized trading test mechanism. Through the establishment of TTF's five-account types - COMET, LUMINARY, AURORA, SOLAR, and SUPERNOVA - it aims to assist users in starting their trading journey. This framework caters to the differentiated product needs of traders at all levels, allowing users to unlock different rules and benefits based on their individual needs.

Additionally, as a trading strategy education platform, TTF provides users with foundational knowledge instruction, a sophisticated framework training, and various trading empowerment tools across major trading categories. This helps beginner, intermediate, and advanced traders combine theoretical expertise with practical trading, offering an immersive trading experience that transitions from virtual trading to firm order trading based on underlying proprietary funds.

Independent Operations and Licensing

According to the company's equity structure and relevant license information, TTF is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Magic Compass, operating independently. Magic Compass currently holds a host of licenses, including licenses in Hong Kong, Cyprus, Seychelles, Lithuania, and Mauritius.

Engagement with the Trading Community

In a conversation with Alex Zhou, Head of Marketing at Magic Compass Group, he mentioned: "TTF will be present at the 2024 World of Trading event in Frankfurt, Germany, in November this year. We are excited to meet trading enthusiasts in Europe and to explore trading together with professionals around the globe."

Media Contact

Organization: The Trader Funds | Advanced MCN Limited

Contact Person: Dorcas

Website: https://www.thetraderfunds.com | https://mcgrp.com/en

Email: [email protected]

Contact Number: +85265717058

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2504757/TTF.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2504756/TTF_Logo.jpg