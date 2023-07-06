Mainbridge announce USD $800m fixed-term participating Africa-focussed bond issue

News provided by

Mainbridge Group

06 Jul, 2023, 06:58 ET

LONDON, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mainbridge, has today announced the issuance of a USD $800m Africa related bond offering, through Mainbridge Percentile Limited, on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange that is structured to appeal to long term investors seeking access to African growth.

Mainbridge is an Africa-focused investment company that invests in asset classes that will form the backbone of the African economy in the coming years. Proceeds from the bond issue will focus on companies and projects supporting physical and socio-economic infrastructure across renewables, agriculture, ports and logistics, energy and technology sectors.

  • The Bond (ISIN: GB00BLCXWN03) has a 10-year term and is structured to support Mainbridge's LP commitment for an upcoming African Infrastructure Fund.
  • The Bond issue is one of a handful of offerings listed on the established European Exchanges that is uniquely focused on Africa and gives astute investors access to a diversified and liquid product-oriented investment portfolio across the Continent.
  • Mainbridge will prioritise projects that incorporate socio-economic and environmental sustainability.

Investment themes:

Africa continues to be one of the fastest growing regions globally both in terms of GDP and population growth. According to the AfDB, the outlook for Africa remains positive and stable, with a projected rebound to 4% in 2023 and a further consolidation to 4.3% in 2024. AfDB's projections show that 19 African countries will experience growth rates surpassing 5% in 2023, a number expected to increase to 22% in 2024. Economic growth is driving one of the highest urbanisation rates in the world and supporting an increasingly vibrant middle class.

Infrastructure investment is the cornerstone to realising the economic potential of Africa and its people. Improvements in political risk management and corporate governance provide the necessary framework for an increased participation by a growing and seasoned private sector, which Mainbridge aims to spearhead.

To achieve this, Mainbridge continues to grow its continent-wide ecosystem of locally based networks that provides timely proprietary intelligence from which it creates material insights. These insights are then utilised to create a tailor-made framework for the management, execution and realisation of investments.

Mainbridge is led by an experienced and internationally recognised leadership team with African-rooted footprints and as a company, it subscribes to sound corporate governance that includes transparency and accountability.

Bola Adefehinti, Mainbridge CEO, added:

"The Bond Listing is a landmark moment and represents a key component of the building blocks that form Mainbridge's core value proposition of unlocking hidden value across the African Continent. Unlocking this hidden value is achievable through a combination of targeted use of capital and investment opportunities within a framework that benefits beyond traditional shareholders to wider stakeholders across Africa."

The final documentation related to this bond issuance will be available on the Mainbridge website.

Notes: https://mainbridgegroup.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2148227/Mainbridge_Logo.jpg

Contact:
Edward Staite
[email protected]com

SOURCE Mainbridge Group

