Major Release of Veeva Site Connect Streamlines Clinical Trial Execution for Sites and Sponsors

New capabilities and simple, standard site experience cut trial time and expense

Fixed price implementation to get up and running quickly

Industry advances to connected trials as seven of the top 20 biopharmas adopt Veeva Site Connect

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced, in a major step forward for clinical trial execution, the newest release of Veeva Site Connect, adding powerful new capabilities and a streamlined site-centric experience to simplify and standardize sponsor-site collaboration. With Veeva Site Connect, sponsors reduce the time and effort of site start-up, study conduct, and closeout for higher-quality trials at a significantly lower cost.

Veeva Site Connect gives easy access to everything sites need in just a few clicks.

"By standardizing how information is shared across all sites in one application with Veeva Site Connect, we aim to save time and effort that can be focused on treating patients," said a clinical operations excellence leader at a top 20 biopharma. "Our goal is to eliminate manual handoffs and inefficiencies for faster site start-up, more efficient monitoring, and simplified study closeout."

To deliver better trial execution in less time, the expansion of Veeva Site Connect includes major application and implementation advances.

New capabilities expand Site Connect beyond document exchange and safety distribution : Veeva Site Connect adds Study Communications, Contacts, Payment Information, and quick links to sponsor systems to already powerful Document Exchange and Safety Distribution capabilities.





: Veeva Site Connect adds Study Communications, Contacts, Payment Information, and quick links to sponsor systems to already powerful Document Exchange and Safety Distribution capabilities. Optimized site user interface that's the same for all trials: Organizing everything sites need in an intuitive site homepage with simple sidebar navigation means sites can easily stay informed and close out tasks in just a few clicks. Having the same user experience for all trials gives sites a standard way to work across sponsors.

Open for use by any site, anywhere : Veeva Site Connect is accessible for all sites everywhere. Sites that use Veeva SiteVault as their eISF get the added benefit of connecting their study for seamless bidirectional document exchange .





: Veeva Site Connect is accessible for all sites everywhere. Sites that use Veeva SiteVault as their eISF get the added benefit of connecting their study for seamless bidirectional document exchange Simple fixed price implementation to get up and running in two to four months: With a standard fixed fee engagement of two to four months, depending upon company size, sponsors can make a big impact quickly toward their goal of faster, higher quality trial execution.

"I would be ecstatic if all our sponsors use Veeva Site Connect. It gives sites a much more efficient way to collaborate with sponsors, maintain regulatory compliance, and get critical therapies to patients faster," said Alisha Garibaldi, CEO, Skylight Health Research. "The less time we spend doing administrative work in systems, the more time we have to execute trials and help patients."

"By implementing Veeva Site Connect for our safety letter distribution process, we anticipate achieving a significant reduction in manual processing while enhancing oversight and compliance," said Marta Jureczko-Hinzmann, head of global clinical solution services at AstraZeneca. "Sharing safety letters across all sites globally within a single application will allow us to harmonize the entire process across the company and optimize how we allocate valuable resources."

Veeva Site Connect is part of Veeva Clinical Platform, the complete and connected solution supporting patients, sites, and sponsors. Veeva Site Connect plays a critical role as the industry moves to simplify and standardize site collaboration, and seven of the top 20 biopharmas have already adopted Veeva Site Connect to streamline trials.

See the Veeva Site Connect demo and learn more at Veeva R&D and Quality Summit 9-10 September in Boston, where top biopharmas will share how they use Veeva Site Connect to simplify trial execution for greater quality and speed.

