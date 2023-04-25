MAK-SYSTEM ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH AWS FOR THE LAUNCH OF MAK.care

LONDON, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MAK-System, a worldwide leader in Blood Management systems, is proud to announce a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the launch of an innovative and disruptive global cloud platform for blood and biologics.

The launch of MAK.care marks a new era in the blood management industry and will allow for more efficient and scalable connectivity for all stakeholders, including Blood Centers, donors, healthcare providers, the pharmaceutical and biotech industry. This will help stakeholders to better serve patients and save lives.

We are thrilled to be collaborating with AWS to bring our cutting-edge MAK.care platform to the global market," said Frank Jaubert, CEO of MAK-System. "This platform allows us to take our blood management capabilities to the next level and make a greater impact on the lives of patients and healthcare providers around the world."

The platform, entirely operated by MAK-System as a managed service, leverages the power and scalability of AWS to provide the highest level of service and security for users.

"MAK.care will dramatically increase the speed of innovation and delivery for clients taking advantage of technologies such as autoscaling, automated environment test and build and the use of serverless and container systems, ushering in a new era of efficiency and access to cutting edge technologies for blood and biologics," said Difa Niculescu, MAK-System CTO.

"We see many opportunities from the introduction of MAK.care", added Dr Giulio Bognolo, MAK-System Chief Product Officer & Chief Medical Officer. "Firstly, by taking over the IT platform environment, we enable our clients to concentrate on what they do best: looking after patients and donors. Our joint initiative with AWS will provide the reassurance of an available, secure, and reliable technology platform to support the customer's business. But more importantly, moving to AWS opens up a range of opportunities to innovate the way we connect with patients, donors, and healthcare organizations, improve safety and privacy, promote and facilitate engagement – and as a result donations and care. We anticipate easier interoperability between systems, improved access to modern cloud-based AI tools, enabling the next generation of AI driven analytics, predictions, and novel practices and insights in blood and gene therapy, including of course personalized, data driven, transfusion medicine. It is an exciting step forwards towards supporting modern and innovative practices in blood and biologics."

New Zealand Blood Services is a customer of MAK Systems that looks forward to experiencing the extra benefits. "We are very excited to be extending our relationship with MAK-SYSTEM in becoming the first national blood service in the world to benefit from the new MAK.care platform. MAK.care offers an entirely new model based on the very latest cloud technologies, facilitating a significant transfer of the management of risk from us to our trusted partner. The model provides the New Zealand Blood Service with a safer digital ecosystem and more frequent access to the latest updates in technology and features. In addition, the relationship is orientated around a clear set of Service Levels that guarantee the quality we expect and provides us full financial predictability over the next 10 years." said Joshua Bankers, CIO of New Zealand Blood Services.

AWS also expressed excitement about the new solution and cooperation. "We are pleased to be working with MAK-System on this strategic initiative," said Jens Dommel, AWS Head of Healthcare for EMEA. "AWS cloud technology will provide the necessary services and support to ensure MAK.care is able to scale and meet the demands of the global blood management market."

The MAK.care platform is set to be made available for all clients worldwide from today and MAK-System indicates that the first contracts have been signed. Some further announcements are expected in the coming weeks.

About MAK-System

MAK-System is a worldwide leader in Blood Management systems, supplying innovative solutions to optimize the collection, storage, and distribution of Blood, Plasma, Tissue and Biologics for Cell & Gene Therapies. Nearly 1 in 3 blood donations globally are managed through our systems. With a footprint in 35 countries and almost 40 years experience, committed to exemplary quality and customer service, MAK-System is dedicated to improving lives of patients and healthcare providers around the world.

