Map Your Show, LLC® Announces Redesigned Mobile Application

CINCINNATI, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading event management software provider Map Your Show (MYS), LLC, has announced the release of the latest version of MYS's Mobile App. Designed to keep attendees connected and engaged, the MYS Trade Show Mobile App seamlessly extends the show's online presence and creates an interactive show experience. It allows attendees to find exhibitors, schedule meetings, access maps, get directions, view presentations, and more from one mobile platform.

With the new app, exhibitors and attendees will enjoy similar mobile capabilities as they would with interactions within the online directory. Updated mapping technology provides attendees with improved detail and accuracy in floor plan viewing and navigation. The new Map Your Show mobile app also gives show managers more control, with the ability to customize the app and make minute-by-minute changes using our new mobile admin tool.

Upload and link to files right from the mobile app, change graphics, or add additional sponsorships to the branded splash screen in real-time, all without having to resubmit the app. With more flexibility and influence over the app's design and content, show management can further drive revenue and create more seamless and engaging experiences for exhibitors and attendees.

"The new Map Your Show Mobile App is a win for show organizers," said Don Kline, CEO of Map Your Show. "Our updated design and features give show managers the flexibility to tailor the app and customize it to their specific audiences. Show managers also have more options to increase total show revenue from in-app advertising and sponsorships. This will not only result in a faster, more reliable, and user-friendly experience, but also an app both exhibitors and attendees are excited to use."

The MYS mobile app integrates seamlessly with a personal agenda planner, letting attendees create and build out their schedule with MYS's My Show Planner. The planner also boasts an updated design with new scheduling capabilities, making it easier for attendees to navigate and find the information they need.

