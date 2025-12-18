Mappedin Powers YYC Calgary International Airport's First Geo-Intelligent, AI-Driven Passenger Chatbot

Real-time conversational navigation and geo-aware travel updates personalize passenger assistance and improve staff efficiency

WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mappedin, the indoor mapping leader transforming the way venues are experienced, managed, and understood, today announced that its AI Navigator is powering the conversational chatbot experience for YYC Calgary International Airport. With built-in geo-intelligence, the web-based chatbot, powered by Mappedin, gives passengers real-time information and guidance — with no app download required. Conversational interaction in either Canadian French or English empowers travelers with personalized help at any moment of their journey, making the YYC experience easier and more intuitive while reducing staff burden from routine questions.

Mappedin Logo

"This launch deepens our long-standing innovation partnership with Mappedin and extends their mapping technology to include a real-time, generative AI solution," said Bart Smith, GM Corporate Services & IT Business Partners at Calgary Airports. "Our relentless drive to exceed passenger expectations and achieve operational excellence is fueled by technologies like Mappedin's that enable airport-wide integration and scale. Together, we're delivering solutions that are valuable to passengers and more efficient for staff across every screen and digital touchpoint."

Passengers at YYC can use the website interface to ask questions in everyday, conversational Canadian French or English language, such as "Is my flight leaving on time?", "How do I get to Gate A21?", or "Where can I get coffee nearby?". By remembering recent questions and using spatial context, passengers receive location-aware follow-ups and real-time travel updates for a seamless, intuitive navigation experience.

In addition to seamless indoor mapping integration, Mappedin brings the strength of its enterprise partnership ecosystem to the airport. In partnership with Satisfi Labs, and its AI-powered agentic platform, the Mappedin-powered solution combines AI automation with geo-intelligence, multilingual accessibility, and generative response to deliver a unified, context-aware passenger experience.

Mappedin provides YYC with single-source solutions to meet passengers' needs across every environment and interface a traveler or staff member may use. From at-home planning to in-terminal displays and emerging holographic assistance, each product draws from the same intelligent core to deliver consistent, real-time information throughout the journey.

"Airports face unprecedented passenger volume growth, and it is difficult to staff at levels that keep pace with the demand for real-time, personalized assistance," said Yuval Kossovsky, Managing Director of Transportation at Mappedin. "It takes an innovative partner like Calgary Airports to deliver industry-setting solutions that consistently raise the bar and set the pace for geo-intelligent, tailored passenger experiences that help travelers plan their time, understand what's around them, and move confidently through the terminal."

YYC's chat is available now and is free for all website visitors at https://www.yyc.com . For more information about elevating the airport experience and deploying first-class navigation solutions with Mappedin for Airports, visit mappedin.com/industries/airports .

About Mappedin

Mappedin is the leading indoor mapping platform transforming the way venues are experienced, managed, and understood. Built for scale and trusted by the world's biggest brands, our AI-powered tools make indoor mapping fast, flexible, and easy to integrate—powering indoor experiences at top destinations worldwide. With billions of square feet mapped across 57 countries, Mappedin helps make public spaces easier to explore, simpler to manage, and safer for every visitor. For more information, visit mappedin.com .

Media Contacts: For Mappedin: Joan Silver, Mappedin Marketing, [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2848083/Mappedin__Inc__Mappedin_Powers_YYC_Calgary_International_Airport.jpg