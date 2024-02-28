Market Research Leader Parks Associates Announces 2024 Executive Events Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, and Future of Video

Events host thousands of industry leaders to learn, network, and advance the industries for connected home, video distribution, energy management, connected health, and multifamily and SMB technologies

DALLAS, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International market research firm Parks Associates today announced the 2024 schedule for its executive events, which include a mix of in-person conferences and quarterly virtual sessions, providing ongoing research insights and networking opportunities. In 2023, Parks Associates brought thousands of technology executives together at its events around the firm's core coverage areas of broadband, connected devices, connected health, security and home automation, streaming and video distribution, multifamily solutions, and energy management.

"We love bringing the leading tech and service providers together to share our research and their insights," said Ashton Gambrell, Director of Sales, Sponsorships, Parks Associates. "By hosting in-person events and virtual sessions throughout the year, our sponsors and participants have multiple opportunities for visibility, thought leadership, recognition, networking, and education."

Parks Associates hosted its first event of 2024, the 18th annual CONNECTIONS™ Summit, on January 9 at CES in Las Vegas. Leading service and technology companies joined Parks Associates analysts to share insights on the future of connected homes. Sponsors included SmartThings, Cox Communities, Ivani, Kaadas Smart Locks, Shelly, SkyBell, Ubiety Technologies, Alarm.com, Homebase, AIG (American International Group), Calix, Nice, Origin, and Universal Electronics.

Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, and Future of Video conferences focus on new business models, tech innovation, partnerships, and marketing and sales strategies for new products in the connected home, SMB, and multifamily industries.

Smart Energy Summit: Engaging the Consumer, sponsored by SkyBell, SmartThings, Arcadia, Resideo, and Universal Electronics:

February 27-28 , Orlando, Florida , Co-located with DISTRIBUTECH

, , Co-located with DISTRIBUTECH July 23 virtual session Unlocking Energy Efficiency through Smart Home Platforms

virtual session October 10 virtual session Demand-Side Management: Leveraging IoT for Energy Efficiency

Smart Spaces: Apartments, Hospitality, and Community Living, sponsored by ADT Multifamily, Cox Communities, Nice, Vantiva, Calix, Homebase, Kwikset, and Dojo Networks:

March 21 virtual session PropTech Revenue and ROI

virtual session July 23 virtual session Smart Living: Attracting and Retaining Residents

virtual session Sept 24-25 , Dallas /Richarson, TX

, /Richarson, TX Dec 12 virtual session Access Control and Security in Multifamily

Future of Video: Business of Streaming, sponsored by Adeia, JWP, Bango, and FPT Software

March 21 virtual session Evolving Ad Strategies - Ad-Supported OTT, Connected TV, and Beyond

virtual session August 15 virtual session State of Streaming Services

virtual session October 10 virtual session AVOD and New Revenue

virtual session Nov 19-21 , Marina del Rey , CA

CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference, sponsored by Cox Communities, Nice, Alarm.com, Cardinal Peak, Shelly, SmartThings, Kaadas Smart Locks, Kwikset, Rapid Response Monitoring, Ubiety, Ivani, SkyBell, Becklar, Calix, Origin, Z-Wave Alliance, RSPNDR, Trident IoT, and bluesalve partners:

May 7-9 , Dallas / Plano, TX

, / June 13 virtual session Home Services: Familiarity, Affordability, and Value

virtual session December 12 virtual session Smart Home Future Outlook 2025

Connected Health Summit: Engaging Consumers, sponsored by Becklar, Calix, and FPT Software:

June 13 virtual session Health Tech Revolution: Connected Devices and Strategies

virtual session August 15 virtual session Health and Home: Modern Lifestyles

Visit Parks Associates events online for more details on speaking, sponsoring, or registering. Please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at [email protected], 972-490-1113.

Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

The company's expertise crosses many industries: home security and smart home, streaming video, broadband and pay-TV services, digital media and platforms, gaming, Wi-Fi and home networks, connected health, support, consumer electronics, home control systems, energy management, and tech solutions for the multi-dwelling (MDU), small-to-medium business (SMB), and commercial building markets. https://www.parksassociates.com

