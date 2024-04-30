Marlabs welcomes Arun Mukunda as Chief Revenue Officer

Accelerates focus on Data, AI, and Digital Product Engineering (DPE) in Lifesciences, Banking, and Healthcare

PISCATAWAY, N.J. and BANGALORE, India, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In keeping with its growth plans, the global digital solutions company Marlabs LLC today announced the appointment of Arun Mukunda as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Arun will join the company's executive leadership team.

As the CRO, Arun will lead Marlabs' GTM functions, while driving strong top- and bottom-line results across the organization.

An accomplished sales leader with close to 25 years of experience in scaling digital product engineering business across industries, Arun has successfully built high-performing teams that have delivered outstanding value to customers across Healthcare, Technology, and Communications industries. Arun thrives in enabling organizations to tap into new markets and newer revenue streams. One unafraid to get down in the trenches when required, Arun believes in building strategic and long-lasting client relationships.

"With a very strong vision around Data and AI, Marlabs needs a sales leader who can understand what drives customer and partner success. I have found Arun to be extremely hands-on when it comes to running large sales organizations. Arun complements our people-focused culture, and I am confident that with his leadership and demonstrated track record of achieving results, he will lead Marlabs into an orbit of accelerated growth," said Thomas Collins, CEO Marlabs.

Speaking about his appointment, Arun added, "In the past few months, I've observed how Marlabs has been pivoting around Data and AI. These are truly disruptive times with explosive potential for industries such as Healthcare, Banking, and Pharma. I also find the Marlabs leadership team to be extremely focused on growth, and it excites me immensely to be a part of this cluster. The sheer enormity of the logos and brands that Marlabs caters to is impressive, and I see a phenomenal opportunity to deepen our relationships with these customers. I look forward to paving the way in driving a strong growth-oriented partnership with our clients to enable Marlabs become their preferred Data and DPE partner in the near future."

About Marlabs : Marlabs designs and develops digital solutions with data at the center. We leverage our deep data expertise and cutting-edge technology to empower businesses with actionable insights and achieve improved digital outcomes.

Marlabs' data-first approach intersects with custom application development, AI & analytics, digital product engineering, advisory services, digital labs for rapid solution incubation & prototyping, and agile engineering to build and scale digital solutions. We work with leading companies around the world to make operations sleeker, keep customers closer, transform data into decisions, boost legacy system performance, and seize novel opportunities in new digital revenue streams.

Marlabs is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices in the US, Germany, Canada, Brazil, and India. Its 2500+ global workforce includes highly experienced technology, platform, and industry specialists from the world's leading technical universities.

