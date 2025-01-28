Mastery Made Easy - HIKMICRO Packs Next Generation Thermal Technology into One Hand with New FALCON 2.0 & CONDOR LRF 2.0

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering optics manufacturer HIKMICRO set a new standard for thermal hunting with the launch of the FALCON 2.0 and CONDOR LRF 2.0 thermal monoculars at JAGD & HUND Dortmund 2025. The hunting showcase, in Germany's Messe Dortmund from Tuesday 28th January to Sunday 2nd February, is the perfect place for the world-leading optics brand to reveal these two groundbreaking devices and share their "Mastery Made Easy" ethos with the shooting community.

Mastery Made Easy - FALCON 2.0 & CONDOR 2.0 Launch FALCON_2_0___CONDOR_LRF_2_0_KV_Scenario FALCON_FQ50L_2_0

HIKMICRO has been focusing on one-handed operation over the past year and the team's uncompromising pursuit of excellence has culminated in these two remarkable products. These devices reaffirm HIKMICRO's commitment to "Continually Make Crafted Confidence" for hunters by pushing the boundaries of technological performance while respecting traditional hunting values and expert craftsmanship.

HIKMICRO R&D expert Mr. Wang said: "We have made comprehensive improvements to the FALCON and CONDOR models with "Mastery Performance" and "One-handed, easy operation" functions. These advancements have been made while maintaining high image quality to provide the most comfortable observation, with enhancements in usability delivering a simplified and intuitive operating experience."

Continuously Making Crafted Confidence - Reinforcing Commitment to Best Hunting Experience

HIKMICRO conducted meticulous market and audience research for these new products. HIKMICRO's Product R&D team insists that user-centered innovation can overcome all challenges and that truly innovative products not only contain technological breakthroughs but do so in meaningful ways. Working together brings the "Mastery" to thermal products to significantly improve users' hunting experience.

The strive for excellence entails deconstruction and careful analysis, countless tests, factory experiments, industrial design drafts and proofing demonstrations. Final testing then sees products sent to professional hunters for the ultimate test in demanding real-life scenarios.

The FALCON 2.0 and CONDOR LRF 2.0 are born from this extensive R&D. Perfecting the product before taking it to market provides hunters with Continuous Crafted Confidence.

Mastery Made Easy - Boosting Image Quality and Usability for Hunters

HIKMICRO's two new handheld thermal products – FALCON 2.0 and CONDOR LRF 2.0 – both take "Mastery Made Easy" as their core ethos. This comprises Mastery level image quality and a key upgrade for one-handed operation. The main difference between the two products is the positioning of the laser rangefinder module and their ergonomic design.

The compact CONDOR LRF 2.0 series is equipped with integral laser rangefinder and is sculpted to cradle the hand. FALCON 2.0 is traditionally styled with the classic cylindrical shape and the FQ50L 2.0 model boasts LRF module in-lens design. Both share Mastery performance and simple one-handed operation, reflecting HIKMICRO's devotion to providing a more precise, faster and easier way to immerse hunters in observing the mystery of the night.

Mastery Performance

Image quality is vital for hunters who need to effectively spot and quickly identify their quarry with absolute confidence. CONDOR LRF 2.0 and FALCON 2.0 thermal monoculars feature higher performance and more sensitive 15mK thermal detector to capture tiny temperature differences. This provides the richest image details on the 0.49'' display to accurately depict the most intricate hunting scenes. Animals are shown in the finest detail, right down to every hair. The result is easy location and recognition of target species in all weather conditions and environments.

Precise shot placement is an essential requirement for safe, humane hunting. Laser rangefinder function removes guesswork by giving the hunter precise distance readings at the press of a button. Both devices can precisely determine range up to 1000m (±1m) and also display horizontal data. This enables hunters to always keep shots right on target.

Image freeze has been an irritation to hunters – but not anymore. CONDOR LRF 2.0 and FALCON 2.0 eliminate this problem with HIKMICRO's Shutterless Image System (HSIS). The annoying countdown will no longer interrupt the hunt – viewing is smooth and continuous as HSIS delivers fluid observation. The detector continuously learns the background images to avoid image loss, so hunters are free to enjoy seamless visual immersion.

HIKMICRO has strived to ensure hunts are never cut short by a low battery. These devices boast an optimised 21700 battery for operation time of over 6 hours. Replaceable batteries can quickly be swapped to maintain power for non-stop operation. An ordinary power bank with Type-C connection can also be used as an external power supply. This flexible system facilities the longest hunting trips.

The mastery performance goes far beyond the product itself. The connection with the Sight App provides users with more operational possibilities, including live-viewing, browsing & saving captured images and videos, sharing with friends, product upgrades, tracking after-sales information, and more. This allows you to experience not only CONDOR LRF 2.0 & FALCON 2.0's impressive capabilities but also the enhanced connectivity in hunting community and personalized after-sales service supported by the HIKMICRO Sight App.

One-handed Operation

The newly introduced rear focus wheel and inline button arrangement ensure intuitive operation for hunters of all ages, while thoughtful design facilitates easy transitions between both hands during the changing stages of the hunt.

Focusing of the CONDOR LRF 2.0 and FALCON 2.0 is easily done with one finger. The rear focus wheel is within easy reach so hunters can quickly adjust focus between nearby and distant animals. This easy operation gives an unrivalled observation experience without distraction or delay.

Button components have been simplified and feature easily distinguishable up and down arrows to help hunters quickly locate their position – even in complete darkness. The power button is positioned aside to avoid accidental touch, and the silent buttons won't frighten wary animals.

Hunters are always on the move, but their devices are not always in hand. With multiple carrying options (neck strap, wrist lanyard and monocular carrying bag) hunters can choose the most convenient method, ensuring their hunting partner is always close by and ready for action.

Careful design makes for comfortable operation and reduced fatigue whichever hand you use. The compact and easy-to-grasp profile of the HIKMICRO CONDOR LRF 2.0 perfectly fits the curvature of the hand while the FALCON 2.0 series maintains the traditional cylindrical shape for hunters who prefer classic styling. Both allow everyone, whether left- or right-handed, to intuitively find the best hold position. A soft, skin-friendly rubber housing gives a comfortable and secure grip in all conditions.

HIKMICRO'S Ongoing Commitment

HIKMICRO remains committed to continuously making crafted confidence for hunters, providing more mastery solutions to make hunting easier and even more rewarding. Stefan Li, HIKMICRO's overseas director, highlighted the exciting new ways in which thermal technology is impacting the relationship between hunters and their devices. HIKMICRO's vision is to keep blazing the trail by creating more precise, faster and easier ways to help hunters master the mystery of the night.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xT9lXQFRTnY

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2600654/FALCON_2_0___CONDOR_LRF_2_0_KV_Scenario.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2600655/FALCON_FQ50L_2_0.jpg