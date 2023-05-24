Mauve Group Announced Winner of the 'Most Innovative Workforce Solution' Award at the INT-X Awards 2023

News provided by

Mauve Corporate Systems UK Ltd

24 May, 2023, 03:00 ET

  • Mauve wins the 'Most Innovative Workforce Solution' Award at the INT-X Awards 2023.
  • Hosted by Centuro Global, the INT-X awards brought together leaders who are shaping global cross-border business.
  • The INT-X Awards 2023 marked the 2nd consecutive year Mauve Group has won across separate award categories.

LONDON, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mauve Group is delighted to announce it has won the Most Innovative Workforce Solution award at the 2023 INT-X Awards. The category recognises the most innovative and high-quality solutions in today's global marketplace.

Hosted by Centuro Global at the Global Expansion Conference in London, England, the annual awards showcase the key achievements and enablers of global success over the past 12 months.

The two-day Global Expansion Conference offers businesses the opportunity to meet and learn from experts and C-Suite executives from across the wider global mobility sector. On the first day of the event, Mauve Group CEO Ann Ellis participated in the panel 'The Workplace of the Future: Leveraging Remote First to Win the Race for Global Talent' with fellow executives from Heineken and Quereos.

This is the second consecutive year Mauve Group has won at the INT-X awards, last year going on to take home Best Client Service in Global Expansion. Having recently been shortlisted for two further awards at the Global Payroll Awards and the Relocate Awards, Mauve's strong track record in global expansion is being recognised across the industry.

The application process for the award involved an initial written application shortlisted by INT-X's judging panel, followed by a live-streamed LinkedIn event where all competing finalists pitched to show why they should win. The final stage of the process then went to a week-long public vote.

Mauve Group's PR and Communications Manager, Rosalind Smith joined CEO Ann Ellis to accept the award and explained its value in showcasing Mauve's role as an innovator in today's global marketplace:

"We are so honoured to be a two-time winner at the INT-X awards, last year for Best Client Service and now in this important new category against some incredible fellow finalists. What makes this even better is that both times we've been voted as winner by our industry peers, workers and clients – testament to our authenticity and genuine quality in an increasingly competitive market."

Mauve Group's award win enables the organisation to continue raising its profile as a pioneer in the Employer of Record industry, supporting more businesses with legitimately useful services and allowing more individuals to benefit from flexible, compliant work around the world.

About Mauve:

With over 27 years of experience, Mauve Group is a leading global HR, Employer of Record and business consultancy solutions provider. Mauve has developed the global knowledge to support businesses of any size planning to expand internationally.

For more information, please contact Ellie Simmons, [email protected] or visit www.mauvegroup.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2083387/Mauve.jpg

SOURCE Mauve Corporate Systems UK Ltd

Also from this source

Mauve Group anunció el ganador del premio "Solución de fuerza laboral más innovadora" en los INT-X Awards 2023

O Mauve Group é anunciado como vencedor do prêmio "Most Innovative Workforce Solution" (Solução de Força de Trabalho Mais Inovadora) no INT-X Awards 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.