MAXHUB Expands into Latin America with First Mexico City Experience Center

Global leader in collaborative display solutions plants roots in Mexico, launches partner program for local integrators

MEXICO CITY, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MAXHUB, the world's leading provider of integrated commercial display and unified communications, has opened its first Latin American Experience Center in Mexico City's Polanco district, marking a significant expansion of its global footprint into one of the world's fastest-growing economic regions.

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for the Grand Opening of MAXHUB Mexico Experience Center

The facility, themed "Bienvenidos al Hogar de Innovación — Welcome to the Home of Innovation," represents MAXHUB's commitment to establishing a genuine local presence rather than remote sales operations. The company, which holds the number-one position globally in interactive flat-panel displays, currently serves customers in over 140 countries across the corporate, education, healthcare, and government sectors.

"Mexico is not just a market for us — it's a mindset," said Aaron Xiao, President of MAXHUB's Overseas Business Unit, speaking at the opening ceremony on April 8. "A mindset of building bridges, not walls. Our opening here today isn't about planting a flag. It's about planting roots."

Three Pillars of Presence

MAXHUB's approach to the Mexican market is built on three pillars that distinguish it from typical market entries:

Localization : Building a team of Mexican professionals who understand local business culture, with Spanish-language technical support as a standard offering

: Building a team of Mexican professionals who understand local business culture, with Spanish-language technical support as a standard offering Innovation : Providing immersive, hands-on experiences across six distinct environments — from huddle rooms to executive boardrooms — where businesses can test solutions before committing

: Providing immersive, hands-on experiences across six distinct environments — from huddle rooms to executive boardrooms — where businesses can test solutions before committing Partnership: Launching the LATAM Collaboration Partner Program, which shares internal sales leads with certified local integrators rather than keeping direct relationships exclusive

"Most vendor programs are one-way: we give you products, you find customers," explained Linda, Regional Director for Latin America. "We're making it two-way. When a multinational approaches MAXHUB directly, we bring in our certified local partners as the implementation team. They get the revenue. We get the confidence that the customer will be served properly."

A Destination, Not a Showroom

The 7th-floor Experience Center in Polanco is designed as a working laboratory where businesses can experience collaboration solutions in context. Visitors can walk through environments purpose-built for different use cases — impromptu team meetings, formal presentations, hybrid learning, and creative brainstorming — then work with local engineers to customize implementations.

"This isn't a sales office," Linda emphasized. "It's a destination where partners can see, touch, and experience the future of collaboration. Then we help install it, train their people, and support it — all with engineers who speak their language and understand their challenges."

Strategic Timing

The opening highlights Mexico as a bridge in North-South American business. As hybrid work becomes permanent, demand for collaboration technology is growing across Latin America. Aaron notes, "Everyone talks about nearshoring," but effective cross-border collaboration is essential, "and that's what we're here to fill."

About the Opening Event

The grand opening on April 8 brought together industry leaders, technology partners, and media representatives for a day-long program that included an industry roundtable featuring executives from MAXHUB, Biamp, Kramer, and Steelcase; product demonstrations across six experience zones; and the formal launch of the LATAM Collaboration Partner Program with initial contract signings.

About MAXHUB

MAXHUB is the world's No.1 in both collaboration boards and all-in-one LED displays (According to Futuresource and TrendForce). The company serves customers in over 140 countries across corporate, education, healthcare, and government sectors. Founded in 2017, MAXHUB was named to the Forbes China Globalization Leaders TOP 30 list in 2024-2025.

For more information about MAXHUB and the LATAM Collaboration Partner Program, visit www.maxhub.com.

SOURCE MAXHUB