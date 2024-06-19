Maximize Energy ROI: Ampace Introduces the Innovative UniC Series

UniC Series with the groundbreaking Zero Liquid Cooling and Zero Air Conditioner technology

MUNICH, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampace, a world-renowned supplier of lithium batteries, today unveiled the groundbreaking UniC All-in-one C&I Outdoor Energy Storage Series at ees Europe 2024. The new additions include the UniC C1 and UniC C5, which feature enhanced economic efficiency and product reliability. Ampace also displayed the All-Scenario ESS Portfolio, showcasing the company's technological innovations and commitments to building a greener future.

"At Ampace, our top priorities are product safety, reliability, performance, and user experience. The industry is now facing technological challenges to unlock the potential economic value of energy, which is why we are announcing the UniC series today," said Dr. Yuan, Ampace's Chief Technology Officer. "UniC C1 and UniC C5 are designed for all-scenario energy storage needs to enable customers to maximize their energy's return on investment (ROI)."

During the keynote, Ampace unveiled the UniC All-in-one C&I Outdoor Energy Storage Series, featuring the revolutionary Zero Liquid Cooling and Zero Air Conditioner technology, consisting of two key components: the Full Temperature Range Control Technology and Kunlun Cell 2.0 powered by GT 40 Technology. The UniC Series has two models: the UniC C1, with a capacity of 92 kWh for small C&I applications, and the UniC C5, with a capacity of 256 kWh for medium C&I applications.

To maximize customer's energy ROI, the Zero Liquid Cooling and Zero Air Conditioner technology regulates UniC Series' battery temperature with a minimalist temperature control architecture, preventing potential risks, including leakage, condensation, and compressor failures, and extending the service life to 15 years.

The UniC series boosts cycle count close to 11,000. It slashes operation costs from 800 Euros to 200 Euros annually and reduces operation downtime. In terms of energy consumption loss, the UniC series cuts this to just 1.56%, while conventional C&I products lose up to 7% and 3.5% of their throughput to air conditioner and liquid cooling respectively.

Thanks to the product safety design guidelines, Ampace has maintained a zero-accident record in the residential ESS segment. The UniC Series follows the guidelines at the system and cell levels, featuring shield technology for anti-thermal propagation directional explosion venting to ensure safety at all levels.

Lastly, the UniC Series can accommodate 1CP while employing zero-liquid and zero-air-conditioning technology. This versatility is perfect for fast-charging stations, frequency regulation, VPP, and hybrid applications.

With its top-notch performance, the UniC Series can be applied to various C&I scenarios, such as 5G base stations, data centers, high-power fast charging facilities, and be expected to begin mass production in December this year.

With the debut of the UniC Series, Ampace demonstrates its dedication to bringing products with higher economic efficiency and reliability to different industries. Next year, Ampace is expected to announce a new member to the UniC Series, the UniC i5, to further enhance customer's benefits. Ampace will also continue to drive technological innovations to enable a greener future for the community.

Ampace official website: https://www.ampacetech.com/en.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2442451/Ampace_Introduces_the_Innovative_UniC_Series.jpg