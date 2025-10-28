Mazda Presents World Premiere of Two Vision Models at Japan Mobility Show 2025

The MAZDA VISION X-COUPE is a sports coupe that embodies the further evolution of'KODO-Soul of Motion' design language. It is powered by a plug-in hybrid system integrating a two-rotor rotary turbo engine with a motor and battery. With an output of 510 PS, the vehicle offers a driving range of 160 km in motor-only mode and up to 800 km when operating in combination with the engine. Furthermore, by combining carbon-neutral fuel derived from microalgae with Mazda's proprietary CO2 capture technology, "Mazda Mobile Carbon Capture," the vehicle contributes to reducing atmospheric CO2 the more it is driven.

The MAZDA VISION X-COMPACT is a model designed to deepen the bond between people and cars through the fusion of a human sensory digital model and empathetic Al. Acting like a close companion, it is capable of engaging in natural conversation and suggesting destinations, helping expand the driver's world. This represents Mazda's vision for the future of smart mobility, where vehicles and people form an emotional connection, much like a heartfelt relationship.

Furthermore, the All-New MAZDA CX-5 (European specification) *2, is on display to the general public for the first time ever. Featuring a spacious interior, refined KODO design, and enhanced Jimba-ittai (oneness between driver and car) driving dynamics, this model represents the evolution of a best-selling vehicle that has sold over 4.5 million units*3 across more than 100 countries and regions. This latest model is designed with MAZDA E/E ARCHITECTURE+, the new electrical and electronic architecture offering an evolved driving experience.

Masahiro Moro, Representative Director, President and CEO of Mazda, stated: "The phrase, 'The joy of driving fuels a sustainable tomorrow,' expresses not only Mazda's fundamental spirit, but also the core of its future challenges. Under the shared global mission of achieving carbon neutrality, Mazda believes that the joy of driving can be a force for positive change for society and the planet. We remain committed to fulfilling the desire of those who love cars and wish to continue driving as long as possible."

Mazda will continue to evolve the 'Joy of Driving' based on the value of 'Radically Human,' and will aim to deliver the 'Joy of Living' by creating exciting mobility experiences in our customers' daily lives.

Overview of the MAZDA VISION X-COUPE and MAZDA VISION X-COMPACT

Model MAZDA VISION X-COUPE MAZDA VISION X-COMPACT Overall Length 5,050 mm 3,825 mm Overall Width 1,995 mm 1,795 mm Overall Height 1,480 mm 1,470 mm Wheelbase 3,080 mm 2,515mm

