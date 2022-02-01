Mazda Reports January Sales Results

Feb 01, 2022, 10:11 ET
IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total January sales of 21,079 vehicles, a decrease of 16.5 percent compared to January 2021. With 24 selling days in January, compared to the same number the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 16.5 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
CPO sales totaled 3,119 vehicles in January, a decrease of 41 percent compared to January 2021.
Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported January sales of 3,493 vehicles, a decrease of 13.5 percent compared to January last year.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported January sales of 3,474 vehicles, a decrease of 7.8 percent compared to January last year.
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.
|
Month-To-Date
|
Year-To-Date
|
January
|
January
|
YOY %
|
% MTD
|
January
|
January
|
YOY %
|
% MTD
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change
|
DSR
|
2022
|
2021
|
Change
|
DSR
|
Mazda3
|
3,470
|
3,046
|
13.9%
|
13.9%
|
3,470
|
3,046
|
13.9%
|
13.9%
|
Mazda 3 Sdn
|
1,430
|
2,180
|
(34.4)%
|
(34.4)%
|
1430
|
2,180
|
(34.4)%
|
(34.4)%
|
Mazda 3 HB
|
2,040
|
866
|
135.6%
|
135.6%
|
2040
|
866
|
135.6%
|
135.6%
|
Mazda6
|
256
|
1,398
|
(81.7)%
|
(81.7)%
|
256
|
1,398
|
(81.7)%
|
(81.7)%
|
MX-5 Miata
|
386
|
536
|
(28.0)%
|
(28.0)%
|
386
|
536
|
(28.0)%
|
(28.0)%
|
MX-5
|
135
|
228
|
(40.8)%
|
(40.8)%
|
135
|
228
|
(40.8)%
|
(40.8)%
|
MXR
|
251
|
308
|
(18.5)%
|
(18.5)%
|
251
|
308
|
(18.5)%
|
(18.5)%
|
CX-3
|
-
|
374
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
374
|
-
|
-
|
CX-30
|
1,818
|
3,624
|
(49.8)%
|
(49.8)%
|
1818
|
3,624
|
(49.8)%
|
(49.8)%
|
CX-5
|
12,604
|
13,582
|
(7.2)%
|
(7.2)%
|
12604
|
13,582
|
(7.2)%
|
(7.2)%
|
CX-9
|
2,512
|
2,698
|
(6.9)%
|
(6.9)%
|
2512
|
2,698
|
(6.9)%
|
(6.9)%
|
MX-30
|
33
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
33
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
CARS
|
4,112
|
4,980
|
(17.4)%
|
(17.4)%
|
4,112
|
4,980
|
(17.4)%
|
(17.4)%
|
TRUCKS
|
16,967
|
20,279
|
(16.3)%
|
(16.3)%
|
16,967
|
20,279
|
(16.3)%
|
(16.3)%
|
TOTAL
|
21,079
|
25,259
|
(16.5)%
|
(16.5)%
|
21,079
|
25,259
|
(16.5)%
|
(16.5)%
|
*Selling Days
|
24
|
24
|
24
|
24
SOURCE Mazda North American Operations
