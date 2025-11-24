McDonald's and Nigel Sylvester Serve up Bold Looks for Big Dreams

On Dec. 5, Nigel is bringing those lessons full circle with the launch of Employee of the Month , a limited-edition merch collaboration inspired by his journey from a McDonald's Crew member to world-class athlete and creative powerhouse. "Employee of the Month" often means clocking in, checking boxes, and doing what is expected. Nigel Sylvester is reimagining the term – turning it into a symbol for the dreamers, creatives, and hustlers who defy the odds and carve their own lanes to success. His upcoming collaboration with McDonald's delivers pieces that fuse classic streetwear style with the brand's iconic heritage for fans who turn the everyday grind into greatness.

"Before I was a professional BMX athlete, I was one of the 1 in 8 Americans who worked at a McDonald's restaurant – something I'm proud of to this day. That experience taught me responsibility, attention to detail, and the power of community – lessons I carried straight into my BMX career," said Nigel Sylvester. "This collection is my tribute to those early days, the grind, dedication, and audacity it takes to will your dreams to reality."

Fans can ride along this holiday season by:

Getting a first look at the Employee of the Month collection on everythingongo.com

collection on Shopping the drop starting Dec. 5 at everythingongo.com

Learning more about 1 in 8 at mcdonalds1in8.com

About McDonald's

McDonald's USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to millions of customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's approximately 13,500 U.S. restaurants are owned and operated by independent business owners. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com , and follow us on social: X , Instagram, TikTok and Facebook .

About Nigel Sylvester

Nigel Sylvester is an American professional BMX athlete, creative director, entrepreneur, and philanthropist from Queens, New York. Nigel's career has extended beyond traditional BMX biking through his progressive riding style, innovative content creation, and one-of-a-kind creative expression and style. These distinctive characteristics have catapulted Sylvester to the forefront of the sports world.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE McDonald's USA