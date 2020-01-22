McDonald's Launches App to Help Restaurant Employees Explore Careers that Match Their Skills and Interests

This effort builds on the successful Archways to Opportunity ™ program from McDonald's which enables restaurant employees to learn English language skills, earn a high school diploma, benefit from education and career advisors and receive upfront college tuition assistance up to $3,000 after just 90 days of employment.

"My husband and I have been McDonald's Franchisees for 32 years and have helped nearly 50 employees participate in Archways to Opportunity including English Under the Arches, the high school completion program and college tuition assistance. I hear all the time that they are looking for an opportunity to build new skills and receive an education but don't always know where to start," said Isa Rodriguez, a McDonald's Owner/Operator from Miami, FL. "Now, with a click on the app, restaurant employees have access to the right tools and advisors to help guide them closer to where they want to be, and McDonald's will provide tuition assistance and the qualified support to get them there."

Through the Archways to Careers app, available for download now, restaurant employees will be able to understand the valuable skills they are developing, recognize their strengths and find local education and growth opportunities in a variety of careers. The app offers an interest assessment and career exploration experience that help users identify potential careers and the opportunity to work with an advisor to plot a personalized educational pathway to help them progress. In particular, the content in the app builds on insights from a previously released Workforce Preparedness Study which identified top industries employees aspire to be in, which include: arts/entertainment, technology, entrepreneurship, healthcare and restaurant/food service; the Archways to Careers app surfaces roles across some of these fields. Additionally, users will be able to explore opportunities at McDonald's restaurants and corporate headquarters that match their interests and skills.

"As the number of working learners who need to pursue more education over a longer lifespan grows, forward-thinking employers like McDonald's and their franchisees are always growing their future managers from within," said Marie Cini, president of CAEL. "That's why CAEL champions the adult working learner and partners with people-first companies like McDonald's that understand the value of creating education opportunities for people wherever they are on their academic journey."

"The McDonald's system workforce has immeasurable talent to offer, and with its existing education benefits coupled with this rich new mobile experience, restaurant employees are better equipped to discover and advance their careers, positioning themselves for long-term career success no matter where they end up," said Rob Lauber, Global Chief Learning Officer. "We are proud to continue to invest in and create more opportunity for those that work at McDonald's."

Since its inception in 2015, Archways to Opportunity has given out $90 million in tuition assistance and supported 50,000 restaurant employees. Archways to Careers is available to employees at McDonald's U.S. restaurants and franchisees. For more information about McDonald's support of education, please visit http://www.mcdonald's.com/people. The app is available for download for both iOS and Android devices.

About McDonald's USA

McDonald's serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to more than 25 million customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald's 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by business men and women. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook at www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.

About the Council for Adult and Experiential Learning (CAEL)

Established in 1974, The Council for Adult and Experiential Learning (CAEL) is a Strada Education Network affiliate and national, nonprofit 501(c)(3) membership organization dedicated to partnering with educators, employers, and workforce and economic developers. Together we reimagine how education and employment fit together, and we create lifelong pathways that integrate learning and work. Our aim is to support the engaged participation of adults in thriving talent pipelines and robust economic development in the 21st century economy. Visit www.cael.org to learn more.

About InsideTrack

InsideTrack is passionate about student success. We partner with colleges and universities to improve enrollment, persistence, completion and career readiness. Our student support methodology uncovers first hand feedback about student goals and challenges. Through strategic guidance, staff training and student coaching, we help institutions turn this feedback into actionable insights that drive better student outcomes. As a member of the nonprofit Strada Education Network, we offer partners access to a comprehensive range of student success solutions as well as the latest research and insights on student success. We've supported more than 2 million students since 2001 and currently serve over 4,000 programs. Visit us at www.insidetrack.com and follow us on Twitter.

