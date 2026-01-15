MediCapture Launches aiScope™ Pilot for Veterinary Sciences at VMX 2026

Medical AI Made Easy—From Lab to Real-World Training & Practical Use

CHEROKEE, Texas, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MediCapture Inc., a global leader in medical imaging systems, today announced the launch of aiScope™, software that runs Vision AI models in real-time, locally on MediCapture's MTRs and selected MVR imaging systems. First aiScope™ pilot deployment will be in veterinary science.

The technology will be demonstrated live at VMX 2026 in Orlando, Florida, working on MediCapture's VUEES™ University Edition and on portable VUEES™ Mobility platforms. (abbreviated as Veterinary Ultrasound and Endoscopy Education Systems).

Medical AI Made Easy

iScope™ enables real-time object detection, image classification, and AI-assisted video analysis directly on medically certified MediCapture MTR and MVR devices — eliminating the need for external PCs, GPUs, or complex proprietary systems in the operating room or in the field.

"By embedding AI Vision at the point of care, aiScope™ solves the long-standing "last-mile problem" that has prevented many research AI models from being used in real-world clinical and teaching environments", says Bernd Jotzat, Senior Product Manager at MediCapture.

Powerful data collection engine for your Vision AI datasets

MediCapture MTRs and MVR with aiScope™ turn your surgical camera into a powerful vision data capture device, enabling classification or detection in real-time.

Using custom models, aiScope™ analyses captured images and automatically generates bounding boxes and labels. Future updates will add auto-annotation and pre-annotated exports, cutting manual review and labelling time.

Vendor Neutral and Open Source

aiScope™ is vendor-neutral and operates with an MTR or MVR to run Vision AI applications across endoscopic, microscopic, and surgical camera systems. It supports open source models and training, conversion and deployment of publicly available models, and integration of community-developed models.

First Deployment in Veterinary Education

The aiScope™ pilot launches on January 15 during VetExpo Europe in Leipzig, Germany, and this Saturday, January 17 at the VMX Expo in Orlando, USA. It will run through the spring, then extend to data collection programs for veterinary universities and research centers for the remainder of 2026.

Medical AI in the Field with VUEES™ Mobility

MediCapture's MTR with aiScope™ can fit easily into a case the size of a carry-on. Using under 20 watts of power, an MTR can run aiScope for 8+ hours on a quality power bank. MediCapture will demonstrate aiScope on VUEES Mobility™ at VMX 2026 in Orlando, USA, on January 17.

MediCapture President and CEO Michael Bishop explained the company's decision to begin in veterinary science:

"Veterinary medicine spans more than 65,000 vertebrate species. That's where science begins. That's how discovery accelerates. aiScope™ is portable, allowing us to bring AI-driven imaging to every corner of the earth."

Availability

aiScope™ planned availability for university pilot participants is in March, 2026 with broader commercial availability on select MediCapture systems early this summer.

MediCapture Inc. designs and manufactures innovative imaging, recording, and archiving solutions for medical use in surgery, endoscopy, ultrasound, and clinical education. With a strong focus on vendor-neutral devices, OR integration tools, smart workflow engines, and Vision AI technology, MediCapture empowers human healthcare professionals and veterinary professionals worldwide to capture more, understand more, and teach more. For more information, visit medicapture.com or contact [email protected]

