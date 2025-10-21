Medicare Enrollment Scams Is the New York StateWide Senior Action Council's "Medicare Fraud of the Month for October"

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York StateWide Senior Action Council (StateWide), a 53-year-old non-profit organization dedicated to serving the needs and well-being of our State's more than 3.6 million senior citizens, today announced its Medicare Fraud of the Monthfor October: Scams during Medicare's Open Enrollment Period, October 15 through December 7.

The StateWide Fraud of the Month is a component of the Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP), the definitive resource for New York State's older adults and caregivers to detect, prevent, and report healthcare fraud, errors, and abuse. StateWide is New York's grantee/administrator for this Federal Program.

Maria Alvarez, Executive Director of StateWide, advises seniors to be wary of potential scams involving Medicare Enrollment Fraud, "As Older Adults look for their best health coverage options, make sure to keep an eye out for fraudsters! Open Enrollment can quickly become an "Open Season" for scammers, she explained.

Alvarez advises Seniors to watch out for these several potential Medicare Enrollment scams:

Scammers may claim to represent Medicare:

Medicare will never call to sell a plan. If someone says they're an "official Medicare agent," hang up!

Scammers may ask for personal information:

Never give Medicare numbers, Social Security numbers, bank or credit card numbers info to an unsolicited caller or visitor.

Scammers might pressure or threaten you:

Scammers use fear and deadlines. Seniors will not lose benefits for refusing to enroll immediately.

They offer gifts or rewards to enroll:

Offering gifts (over $15) to sign up for a plan is illegal.

Don't let free offers rush any enrollment decisions.

"If you suspect your Medicare number has been compromised or you've been enrolled in a plan without your permission, contact the New York State Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) at 800-333-4374, or visit www.nysenior.org. We have trained counselors to help Medicare beneficiaries in the fight against fraud,' Alvarez concluded.

StateWide also provides information and educational presentations, assistance regarding any Medicare questions, plan comparisons, appeals, billing issues and patients' rights to all seniors throughout New York State.

It is estimated that Medicare fraud costs taxpayers over $60 billion dollars nationally per year. To help combat this illicit industry StateWide announced its Fraud of the Month program in 2022 to highlight these scams being perpetrated on the State's seniors.

SOURCE New York StateWide Senior Action Council, Inc.