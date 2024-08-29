Medicilon Expands Global Presence with Official Opening of Second R&D Center in Massachusetts

BOSTON, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In August 2024, Medicilon USA Corp (Medicilon) officially commenced operations at its second R&D center in Massachusetts, USA. Research at the new facility will focus on animal models for PK/PD and toxicology studies. This milestone heralds Medicilon's continued global business expansion.

The Lexington, MA location was chosen to enhance synergy and communication with industry partners

Medicilon's Second R&D Center in Massachusetts

Medicilon aims to enhance its contribution to pharmaceutical innovation by harnessing the proximity to numerous top biotech companies and research institutions. The Lexington site provides critical research services, while ensuring smooth communication with both industry-based and academic drug development teams. Medicilon's commitment to quality and innovation will keep its research partners competitive as new therapeutic technologies continue to emerge.

The U.S. R&D service matrix was upgraded to empower accelerated development of novel drug modalities

The new laboratory supplements Medicilon's diverse R&D platforms with cutting-edge resources. The research center utilizes advanced instrumentation and animal laboratories, leveraging a rich animal model library (including over 410 tumor efficacy models and over 240 non-tumor target research animal models). The site's elite scientists perform efficacy evaluation of small molecule drugs and biologics, as well as pharmacokinetic evaluation and optimization. Studies are completed in compliance with ICH, NMPA, and FDA standards.

Since Medicilon began to provide preclinical filing applications that meet both Chinese GLP and U.S. GLP standards, the team has progressively built an international collaborative network. The initial presence in Boston was established in 2016, providing U.S. business operations. By 2023, Medicilon had already commenced local research projects for key partners in the U.S. The expansion of the Massachusetts R&D center will significantly enhance Medicilon's international service capabilities. This move mirrors Medicilon's proactive response to the continual changes in drug development trends.

Dr. Qingcong Lin, President of Medicilon USA, announced, "Boston, with its top-tier pharmaceutical innovation and technological resources, is a strategic choice for Medicilon to enhance its presence. Medicilon will leverage local advantages to stimulate internal potential, strengthen technological capabilities, and explore new fields in drug development through innovation and collaboration."

Dr. Chunlin Chen, Founder and CEO of Medicilon, announced, "Relying on the Boston R&D center, Medicilon will more closely connect with the global pharmaceutical innovation ecosystem and continuously drive technological innovation and service upgrades. We are committed to becoming a globally trusted comprehensive preclinical research service CRO in the pharmaceutical industry."

SOURCE Medicilon USA Corp