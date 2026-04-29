Meijer Baby Gear Recycling Event Returns for Third Consecutive Year, Strengthening Community Commitment to Sustainability

Since its launch in 2024, more than 30 tons of baby gear have been recycled

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer is bringing back its popular Baby Gear Recycling Event this spring, inviting families across the Midwest to support a cleaner, greener community. From May 6-19, customers can bring used, expired, or damaged baby gear, such as car seats and strollers, to participating Meijer supercenters for proper recycling, and receive a redeemable coupon.

The retailer had successful event last spring, during which nearly 18 tons of gear were recycled, bringing the total to more than 30 tons of recycled material since the program's inception in 2024.

"At Meijer, being a good neighbor means investing in programs that make a real difference, and we remain dedicated to supporting families and strengthening our communities through important initiatives like our baby gear recycling event," said Don Sanderson, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer at Meijer. "We saw a 33 percent increase in baby gear brought for recycling last year compared to 2024 and look forward to another successful year in 2026."

The Meijer Baby Gear Recycling Event accepts a variety of baby gear, including car seats, booster seats, strollers, and travel systems. By choosing to recycle through Meijer, families not only clear clutter but also directly contribute to building healthier, more sustainable neighborhoods.

To participate, customers should bring accepted baby items to the marked drop-off area near the customer service desk at their local Meijer store. In recognition of their commitment to the community, participants will receive a special offer code redeemable in their mPerks account for 25 percent off one item in the Meijer baby department* during the redemption period, May 6 to June 2.

To learn more about the event, including qualifying items and mPerks details, click here.

*Excludes apparel

About Meijer: Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting newsroom.meijer.com.

SOURCE Meijer