Meijer Grocery Format Store to Open in Rochester Hills on May 6

New location will be the family-owned retailer's 128th store in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer announced today it will open a new 47,000-square-foot grocery format store on May 6 at 1495 N. Rochester Rd. in Rochester Hills, Mich. The new store will expand access to fresh, high-quality groceries and everyday low prices for area customers in a streamlined shopping experience. This is the third Meijer Grocery store in Michigan, complementing its other 125 well-known supercenters and market format stores throughout the state with the same quality customers have come to expect from the Midwest retailer.

Meijer will open a new 47,000-square-foot grocery format store on May 6 in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

"This new Meijer Grocery location represents our continued investment in bringing value and convenience to customers right where they live and work," said Maureen Mitchell, Vice President of the East Michigan region for Meijer. "Designed for convenience, the streamlined format makes it easy for customers to quickly find the fresh food and other essentials they need at the lowest prices every day."

Meijer launched its grocery format in 2023 with the opening of two Meijer Grocery stores in Southeast Michigan and plans to open additional locations in the future. The grocery store simplifies the customer shopping experience with all the categories customers need for a weekly trip to restock their homes, including a wide assortment of fresh produce and grocery staples at a value, including a bakery, meat, seafood and deli departments, a card and floral area, full-service pharmacy, health and beauty care, and pet supplies.

The new store will also offer the retailer's popular savings and digital shopping tools, including mPerks, Shop & Scan, Meijer Home Delivery and Pickup, allowing customers to shop how and when it's most convenient for them.

There are still hourly, part-time and full-time opportunities available for the Rochester Hills location. Ideal candidates should possess a desire to grow as part of the Meijer team and provide exceptional customer service. Those interested can apply online at jobs.meijer.com/stores.

Thanks to its customers' support, Meijer has become synonymous with Michigan. The retailer employs more than 40,000 team members across the state, and Meijer is committed to supporting the causes, events, and teams that matter most to Michiganders. That includes fighting hunger alongside Gleaners Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan, supporting community treasures like the Detroit Zoo and The Henry Ford Museum & Greenfield Village, and partnering with Detroit fan favorites like the Detroit Grand Prix, Detroit Lions, Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings.

About Meijer: Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting newsroom.meijer.com.

SOURCE Meijer