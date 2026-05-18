Meijer Launches New Affordable Workwear Brand in Supercenters Across the Midwest

Northline Supply offers durable workwear for any task at an unbeatable value

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer is launching a new, affordable workwear clothing line in its stores across the Midwest today. The new brand, called Northline Supply, is designed for Midwesterners who take pride in their work, offering reliable apparel and footwear that stand up to demanding tasks on the jobsite and at home. For everyone from seasoned tradespeople to weekend project warriors, Northline Supply offers durable, comfortable gear at a great value.

Meijer is launching Northline Supply, a new, affordable workwear clothing line, in its stores across the Midwest. The new brand is designed for Midwesterners who take pride in their work, offering reliable apparel and footwear that stand up to demanding tasks on the jobsite and at home.

The apparel line includes heavyweight short-sleeve t-shirts with UV and SPF protection, midweight fleece, canvas pants, and ripstop and canvas shorts. The assortment also includes four styles of ANSI Class 2 Type R high-visibility tops and five styles of steel-toe, slip-resistant work boots, perfect for heavy-duty jobs and safely operating heavy machinery. Apparel prices range from $9.99 to $34.99 and include extended tall sizing in select styles. Footwear prices range from $70 to $80.

"Our customers are not only using workwear brands on the jobsite but also for doing home repairs and landscaping on the weekends," said Don Sanderson, Chief Merchandising & Marketing Officer for Meijer. "Northline Supply meets the needs of both the tradesperson and the home improvement enthusiast at an unbeatable value."

Customers can now find Northline Supply in all 269 Meijer supercenters across the retailer's six-state footprint. Meijer plans to add cold-weather apparel to the line later in the year, including heavyweight long-sleeve tees, heavyweight flannel, fleece-lined pants, jackets, and coveralls made for working in cold outdoor temperatures.

About Meijer: Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting newsroom.meijer.com.

SOURCE Meijer