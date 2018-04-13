Menarini Ricerche to Present the Most Recent Pre-clinical Data About the PI3K Inhibitor MEN1611 at the AACR Annual Meeting 2018

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/520214/Menarini_Ricerche_Logo.jpg )



The results of these preclinical studies will be described in two posters. The first one, entitled "MEN1611, a novel α-selective PI3K inhibitor in solid tumors", demonstrates the in-vitro and in-vivo antitumor activity of MEN1611, showing synergistic effects in combination with a number of targeted therapies in cell lines and patient-derived xenograft models of different tumor types. The second poster, entitled "The role of MEN1611, a class I PI3-Kinase (PI3K) inhibitor, in reprogramming the pro-tumoral inflammatory environment", investigates the role of MEN1611 in targeting inflammatory cells of the tumor microenvironment, through its ability to inhibit the PI3Kϒ isoform expressed by myeloid cells.

The results from Menarini Ricerche's R&D programs will be presented in the following poster sessions: "MEN1611, a novel α-selective PI3K inhibitor in solid tumors" Abstract no. 2160, will take place on Monday, April 16, between 1:00PM - 5:00PM, during the session "Translational Therapeutics in Cancer Models 2" in the McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 7, Poster Board #15.

"The role of MEN1611, a class I PI3-Kinase (PI3K) inhibitor, in reprogramming the pro-tumoral inflammatory environment" Abstract no. 2145, will take place on Monday, April 16, between 1:00PM - 5:00PM, during the session "The Metastatic Microenvironment" in the McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 6, Poster Board #30

About MEN1611

MEN1611 is a novel orally available PI3-Kinase class I selective inhibitor, targeting with nanomolar potency the mutant PI3Kα isoforms and PI3Kϒ. The results of the Phase I study showed that MEN1611 was well tolerated and the maximum tolerated dose was determined. MEN1611 will enter this year a combination Phase IB study in breast cancer patients carrying mutations in the PI3K gene.

About the Menarini Group

The Menarini Group, with its headquarters in Florence, is present in 136 countries around the world with 17,000 employees. With a turnover of 3.6 billion Euro, Menarini today is 13th in Europe out of 5,345 companies and 35th worldwide out of 21,587 (source: IQVIA). Menarini has 6 Research & Development centres and its products are present in the most important therapeutic areas including cardiology, gastroenterology, pneumology, infectious diseases, diabetology, inflammation, and analgesics. Menarini's products are manufactured in the Group's 16 production sites, in Italy and abroad, where more than 583 million packs are produced and distributed over five continents each year. Through its pharmaceutical products, Menarini contributes continuously and with the highest quality standards towards the health of patients all around the world.

The Menarini Group has always pursued two strategic objectives: research and internationalization, and has a strong commitment to oncology research and development. As part of such commitment to oncology, Menarini, is developing four investigational new oncological drugs. Two of them are biologics, namely the anti-CD157 antibody MEN 1112, and the toxin-conjugated, anti-CD205 antibody MEN 1309. In addition, Menarini has recently added two small molecules to its oncology pipeline, the dual PIM and FLT3 kinase inhibitor MEN 1703, and the PI3K inhibitor MEN 1611, in clinical development for the treatment of a variety of hematological and/or solid tumors.

For further information please visit http://www.menarini.com

SOURCE Menarini Ricerche