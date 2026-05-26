Merach S29R2: The Self-Powered Exercise Bike Freeing Users from Monthly Fitness Subscriptions

LONDON, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected fitness bikes often require ongoing monthly subscriptions long after the hardware purchase, but the new Merach S29R2 takes a different approach. It combines self-powered operation, smart auto-resistance, and optional app connectivity, including support for popular third-party platforms like Zwift and Kinomap, without locking core functionality behind a mandatory subscription. Designed for flexible home use, it keeps workouts accessible and subscription-free.

Cordless Freedom for Any Room

What sets the S29R2 apart from other smart bikes is its independence from power outlets. Using an integrated generator system, the bike converts pedaling energy into the power needed to operate its electronics and onboard display — eliminating the need for wall outlets, charging cables, or battery replacements.

With the first pedal stroke, the LCD display activates automatically, showing performance data including time, speed, distance, calories burned, and resistance level. Combined with front transport wheels and a cordless setup, the bike can be easily moved from room to room, whether for a quick workout in the living room or a longer ride by the balcony window.

Smart Resistance That Responds in Real Time

Instead of relying on a traditional manual tension knob, the S29R2 uses an electronic resistance system controlled through onboard display buttons or app-based workout programs. The remaining mechanical knob functions exclusively as a braking and emergency-stop control.

When connected to compatible virtual cycling platforms, the bike automatically adjusts resistance to match terrain changes in real time, responding in under three seconds to simulate climbs, descents, and changing riding conditions. The system also includes seven preset automatic training programs.

Designed for Everyday Home Fitness

Supports users up to 159 kg and heights ranging from 142 to 193 cm

4-way adjustable handlebars and saddle

16 resistance levels with ultra-quiet operation below 25 dB

Integrated dumbbell rack, dual bottle holders, and smartphone mount

The Merach S29R2 launched on April 26, 2026, and is available through merachfit.de at a recommended retail price (RRP) of €659.99. Pricing may vary on Amazon.

About Merach

Founded in 2018, Merach develops connected home fitness equipment and wellness products for consumers in more than 50 countries. The company employs more than 1,000 people and has supplied equipment for Chinese national sports teams since 2021, including for the Tokyo, Beijing, and Paris Olympic Games.

More Info: merachfit.eu | IG: @merachfit.eu

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