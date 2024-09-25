METRO DINER NAMED TOP LOCAL BRAND FOR CUSTOMER APPEAL AND ENGAGEMENT

SOCi Local Visibility Index Ranks the Restaurant at #1 in Food & Beverage Category and #10 of the Top 100 in the nation.

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Diner has been included among the top Most Visible Local Brands in the United States according to the SOCi 2024 Local Visibility Index. This prestigious ranking is a direct reflection of each diners' commitment to their guest experience; meeting and engaging customers where they are, whether within their four walls or across the greater digital space, including on popular review and social media platforms.

Metro Diner, a restaurant chain where comfort food classics are reimagined for breakfast lunch and dinner, ranked first in the Food & Beverage category and in the top 10 of nearly 3,000 enterprise companies analyzed in the report. SOCi, which has compiled the Local Visibility Index for the past six years, is a leading reputation management tool that allows businesses to streamline and measure performance across digital platforms, including Google, Yelp and Facebook.

"We're proud to be included among the elite brands named in this annual report," said Stanley Goodman, Metro Diner President and Chief Operating Officer. "Metro Diner's operations are powered by our daily dedication to People, Comfort, Quality, and Community. In the end, our top position is simply an illustration of these core values in-action."

Metro Diner's high standards and commitment to those they serve have scored them well above industry benchmarks identified by SOCi, including review ratings and response times. The restaurant, which has a near-perfect response rate, welcomes feedback from guests, citing reviews as a valuable resource to identify areas of opportunity, and enhance the customer experience. Metro Diner's response to reviews averages under 24 hours, thanks in-part to SOCi's review aggregator tool which provides a single space for local management teams to read and respond to feedback left on major review platforms.

Metro Diner is known for its consistent delivery of Serious Diner Food and five-star service, a reputation reinforced by positive word-of-mouth promotion, five-star reviews and support from local communities.

Established in 1992 by the Davoli family with a single eatery in Jacksonville, Metro Diner is among the nation's fastest-growing locally owned and operated family dining concepts, with 60 locations across the country. Metro Diner is known for its warm, welcoming service, large portion sizes and serious diner food. Metro Diner has received many accolades, including features on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Cooking Channel's Cheap Eats. To learn more about Metro Diner, find a full list of locations or place a catering order, visit www.metrodiner.com and "Like" Metro Diner on Facebook, or follow @MetroDiner on Instagram and Twitter.

