Miami Beach Unveils "My Miami Beach, Your Escape" Campaign Featuring Local Photographers to Showcase the Lure of the Destination

The Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA) knows locals provide the most authentic and trusted perspective, offering visitors inspiration for their next staycation or getaway. With seven miles of beach, the perfect natural setting for a number of outdoor activities and home to destination hotels and restaurants, Miami Beach is a paradise getaway, only a drive away, ideal for a much-needed escape as travelers look to relax.

"Miami Beach is home to a variety of talented artists and photographers and as we collectively work to welcome back our beloved visitors, it was important for us to showcase a selection of authentic work from locals," says Steve Adkins, Chair of the MBVCA. "The "My Miami Beach, Your Escape" campaign allows us to not only support our city's businesses, but also our community by featuring their work and connecting with future travelers."

Images for the "My Miami Beach, Your Escape" campaign were submitted through a social media call for submissions asking local photographers to capture shots that represented their take on Miami Beach. Photography chosen and currently running in the campaign was captured by Gabriela Adian, Patty Villa, Majo Grossi and Michael del Riego, all who provided a unique take on the destination through their own lens.

"I love the colorful sights found in South Beach. It reminds me of the cultural diversity that makes Miami Beach one of the best places to live on earth or vacation at," said Majo Grossi, a Miami Beach local.

In addition to local photographers, the "My Miami Beach, Your Escape" campaign will feature renowned celebrities and personalities that call Miami Beach home and represent art, food, wellness, culture and the local lifestyle. To keep-up with the "My Miami Beach, Your Escape" campaign and to view the upcoming social videos series featuring local personalities, follow @ExperienceMiamiBeach on Facebook and Instagram and @EMiamiBeach on Twitter.

"Miami Beach is not only a world-renowned destination because of our beaches, hotels and restaurants. What truly makes this destination like no other place in the world is our local community," notes Grisette Marcos, Executive Director, MBVCA. "This new campaign represents our city through the lens of those that call Miami Beach home and we look forward to sharing their work through this dedicated effort."

Those inspired by the "My Miami Beach, Your Escape" campaign and ready to plan their next getaway can download the official app at http://www.miamibeachapi.com/.

ABOUT MIAMI BEACH

Miami Beach is an award-winning destination, recently awarded silver in the 2020 edition of the Travvy Awards, presented by travAlliancemedia, in the categories of 'Best Tourism Board U.S & Canada,' 'Best LGBQT Destination' and 'Best Luxury Destination U.S & Canada." This adds to the wins in the 2019, 2018 and 2017 edition of the Travvy Awards in categories including 'Best Honeymoon Destination, U.S. & Canada', 'Best Tourism Board U.S. & Canada', and 'Best LGBTQ Destination'. Also recently named 2019 and 2018 North America's Leading Tourist Board by the World Travel Awards, and a winner in the 2018 Magellan Awards by Travel Weekly in the categories of "Best Overall Honeymoon Destination in the United States and Canada", "Best Overall Beach Destination in the United States and Canada", and "Best Overall Spa Destination in the United States and Canada" respectively. Miami Beach is a favorite destination among travelers worldwide. Renowned for its unparalleled culinary offerings, extravagant nightlife, rich culture, luxe shopping and plush hotels, Miami Beach is home to unique museums, the New World Symphony, Miami City Ballet, Miami Beach Convention Center, international festivals and art exhibitions, boat and auto shows, over 187 boutique and resort hotels and 12 public parks; it is no wonder the beautifully diverse city is one of the world's most popular vacation destinations. Boasting seven miles of breathtaking beaches, Miami Beach is easily accessible from the Port of Miami and Miami International Airport. The City of Miami Beach has been named one of the top cities worldwide for 'walkability' and is equally easy to navigate by bike or boat. Known for its year-round sunny skies, the vibrant destination has been ranked by TripAdvisor as a Top Winter Sun Vacation Rental Getaway Destination, Top Romantic Destination, Top 25 Beaches in the World and Top 25 Destinations in the U.S. Miami Beach is like no other place in the world! In 2019, the MBVCA introduced new handles on Instagram and Facebook @ExperienceMiamiBeach and on Twitter @EMiamiBeach to provide visitors with real-time information and recommendations.

