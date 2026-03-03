Mibro Expands to the U.S. with Performance-Driven Sports Smartwatches

SHENZHEN, China, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart wearables maker Mibro is entering the U.S. market with two sports-focused smartwatches, bringing with it a track record built alongside athletes and sports clubs in Europe.

The U.S. launch marks Mibro's biggest step yet in its global expansion, as the brand targets American athletes, outdoor enthusiasts and everyday fitness users under its tagline: "Live Smart, Go Active."

Mibro Pro2 and Mibro Explorer S

Founded in 2015, Mibro employs more than 500 R&D staff united by a single idea: smart wearables should help people improve, not just log metrics. Its products put that idea into practice, combining thoughtful design with advanced sports-tracking algorithms and elite-spec hardware. The result: everyday companions built to keep up with the people who wear them.

The approach has cultivated a global user base of 4.2 million, particularly across Europe, where the brand works with top-tier clubs and individual athletes to develop and validate its technology in real-world training and outdoor conditions.

In padel, the fast-growing racquet sport sweeping the continent, Mibro's AI-driven analysis helps competitive players identify weaknesses and refine technique by recognizing six distinct stroke types with 92.2% recognition accuracy. Developed and validated through real matches, real courts and real players across Spain and France, the technology has been adopted by professional and amateur clubs in both countries.

That proven ability to turn raw performance data into practical coaching insight now underpins the two products leading the U.S. launch:

Mibro Explorer S–TI Standard: A rugged outdoor watch with 100-meter water resistance and 10 military-grade durability certifications, built for extreme conditions from diving to mountaineering.

Mibro GS Pro 2: A flagship sports smartwatch designed for triathlon and multi-sport training, with comprehensive fitness monitoring and 20 days' battery life.

Both products carry the same promise the brand has delivered to millions worldwide: helping people stay active and celebrate every step forward. They are available now through Mibro's official website and Amazon official store.

About Mibro

Mibro is a smart wearables brand built for sports and outdoor exploration. Headquartered in Shanghai with a global sales center in Shenzhen, the brand develops smart, reliable and user-friendly devices designed to help people push their limits. For more information, visit https://www.mibrofit.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

