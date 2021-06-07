Michelob ULTRA Celebrates the Greatest Comeback in Sports History with Superstar Athletes and a trip on a Private Jet to Championship Games

This summer, fans can purchase the Team ULTRA Limited Edition Pack, signed by some of the greatest professional athletes, for a chance to win tickets to 2021 professional games, ULTRA merchandise and the Ultimate Comeback Grand Prize: tickets for two to some of the biggest professional championship sporting events of 2022...on a private jet. Because comebacks this big deserve nothing less! And to celebrate, Michelob ULTRA is releasing an emotive film that will hit the airwaves to mark the return of live sports.

No one knows the joy and pride a comeback delivers better than athletes and sports fans. And this year especially, the excitement of being able to get back to the things we love most, like being with our friends and cheering on our favorite sports teams from the stands, will be all the more epic. That's why, with the help of Serena Williams, Anthony Davis, Alex Morgan, Jimmy Butler, Nneka Ogwumike and Brooks Koepka - six elite athletes who know a thing or two about what it takes to make a comeback - Michelob ULTRA is offering fans an opportunity to experience the return of live sports like a VIP.

"We have all been eagerly awaiting the reopening of live attendance at sporting events; grabbing a beer from your fridge and watching the game alone does not have the same joyful feeling as being in the arena with friends and ordering a beer from the stadium vendor," said Ricardo Marques, Vice President of Marketing, Michelob ULTRA. "That's why, this summer we will celebrate the greatest comeback in the history of sports in epic fashion by giving fans a chance for a once in a lifetime experience."

Beer lovers and sports fans who purchase the Team ULTRA Limited Edition Pack, available in 24-packs of 12-oz bottles wherever Michelob ULTRA is sold, will randomly find bottles signed by the six Team ULTRA athlete partners. With each player's signed bottle, or free labels posted at www.michelobultra.com/contest-rules , fans can upload a photo to the MyCooler app for one entry and the opportunity to win a variety of prizes throughout the summer. Those super-fans who collect all six signature bottles will earn ten bonus entries toward the Ultimate Comeback Grand Prize and have an even better chance at winning an exclusive VIP experience which includes:

Tickets for two to the biggest sporting events of the year: Super Bowl ( February 2022 ) Miami Open Tennis ( March 2022 ) NBA Finals ( June 2022 ) President's Cup ( September 2022 ) FIFA World Cup ( December 2022 )

Private jet transportation

Overnight stays at premium hotels

The sweepstakes will be open for entry from June 7 through September 12, with winners being announced throughout the summer and the Grand Prize being awarded on September 13.

Do you want VIP treatment and tickets to one of the hottest sporting events of the year? To learn more, follow @MichelobULTRA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube or visit www.ULTRAComeback.com. Michelob ULTRA reminds you to please drink responsibly and remember to socialize safely by following COVID-19 guidelines.

Michelob ULTRA's Greatest Comeback initiative is part of Anheuser-Busch's "Let's Grab A Beer" platform that aims to make the moments we come together over a beer even better. Learn more about "Let's Grab A Beer" on the Anheuser-Busch newsroom.

TEAM ULTRA SUMMER SWEEPSTAKES DISCLOSURE

No Purchase Necessary. Open to US residents 21+. Begins 5/11/21 and ends 9/12/21. Multiple entry periods. See Official Rules at https://www.ultracomeback.com for free entry, entry deadlines, prizes and details. Message and data rates may apply. Void where prohibited.

