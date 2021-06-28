Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Will Cover Oversized Baggage Fees and "Board Your Gear" This Summer So Adventurers Can Enjoy Nature Without The Hassle

This summer, Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold wants to "Board Your Gear" so adventurers from SUPers and surfers, to cyclists and golfers can focus on their next nature-filled experience without all the pricey oversized baggage fees that come with bringing their own gear.

"The anticipation of getting back to travel has been building and summer is ripe for outdoor adventure," said Ricardo Marques, Vice President of Marketing, Michelob ULTRA. "The Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold 'Board Your Gear' campaign will help allow those who are traveling to their long-awaited adventures to focus on the experience that awaits them out in nature with friends and great beer and not worry about the cost of getting their gear there."

To familiarize explorers with the process of how to "Board Your Gear," travelers are encouraged to buckle their seatbelt and view this video courtesy of the Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold crew. The brand will cover baggage fees for pro athletes and amateurs alike looking for their next outdoor thrill, including:

Mountain bikers who are ready for the next uphill challenge or daytime cyclists who want to cruise the coast

Surfers who are hunting for their next beach break, even if they're not heading to the 2021 Olympics

Kayak and SUP-fanatics whose gear alone is a hefty airport experience in itself

Golfers still seeking their first ace and don't want to sweat the costs of their heavy golf clubs

For more details about "Board Your Gear", visit www.MichelobUltra.com/BoardYourGear

Outdoor adventurers can simply post a photo on Twitter or Instagram using their outdoor gear with #BoardYourGear, #Sweepstakes and @MichelobULTRA for a chance to have Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold to cover their oversized baggage fees this summer.

"As someone who is constantly flying with at least one surfboard bag, I'm pretty excited about Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold's new initiative," said John John Florence, two-time world champion surfer. "It's encouraging surfers, bikers, and golfers to get back out to enjoying the nature that makes the sports we love possible, without having to worry about additional costs to get your gear there."

"Board Your Gear" is a 360 marketing campaign that will include PR, OOH, social and experiential popups in key airports, as well as one :30 film and three :15 films that focus on surfing, biking and hiking . All can be viewed on Michelob ULTRA's YouTube.

To "Board Your Gear" with the help of Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold this summer, keep an eye on @MichelobULTRA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Winter adventurers are up next. Stay tuned.

Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold's "Board Your Gear" initiative is part of Anheuser-Busch's "Let's Grab A Beer" platform that aims to make the moments we come together over a beer even better. Learn more about "Let's Grab A Beer" on the Anheuser-Busch newsroom .

About Michelob ULTRA

Introduced in 2002, Michelob ULTRA is currently the fastest growing beer brand in the United States by share and the No. 2 beer in the industry by dollar sales. With just 95 calories, 2.6 carbs and no artificial flavors or colors, it is a superior light beer that celebrates the active, balanced lifestyle of its drinkers that includes both fitness and fun. Michelob ULTRA's choice of grains and extended mashing process leads to its refreshing taste and fewer carbohydrates. It is brewed with the finest barley malt, rice, hops, and a pure-cultured yeast strain, all of which reflect Anheuser-Busch's commitment to brewing quality. Michelob ULTRA reminds you to always drink, and sweat, responsibly.

About Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold

Introduced in 2018, Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold is a USDA-certified organic light lager with organic ingredients sourced from the finest farms. At just 85 calories, 2.6 carbs and a superior golden taste, Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold is the first organic beer from a national brewer. As of 2020, Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold is brewed with 100% renewable electricity from solar power.

