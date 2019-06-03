Michelob ULTRA Seeking Environmentally Minded Runners to Plog Their Way onto Team ULTRA for the TCS New York City Marathon

Recently, Michelob ULTRA began its partnership with Keep America Beautiful®, a leading national nonprofit that inspires and educates people to take action to improve and beautify their communities. By adding plogging – a fitness trend that first originated in Sweden and is a combination of jogging while picking up litter – to the training experience, Team ULTRA runners will do good for the environment while doing good for themselves.

"We are proud to bring Team ULTRA to the TCS New York City Marathon for the third year, giving 95 of the more than 50,000 runners who are unable to secure a bib a chance to take part in the world's greatest marathon," said Azania Andrews, Vice President of Michelob ULTRA. "We are excited to add Keep America Beautiful to the Team ULTRA family connecting our brand's commitment to the enjoyment of running with Anheuser-Busch's longstanding commitment to environmental responsibility.

"Plogging reduces litter, improves recycling and beautifies communities, all of which are core to our mission," said Bali Lambie-Boyer, Senior Development Director, Strategic Initiatives, Keep America Beautiful. "We've recognized plogging as a way to better the Earth while bettering yourself since it first made its way to the U.S. in 2018 and are thrilled to join forces with Michelob ULTRA and Team ULTRA to make the plogging movement even bigger in America."

Runners nationwide can learn more about how to join Team ULTRA at https://www.michelobultra.com/teamultra.

To learn more about Team ULTRA and plogging and join Michelob ULTRA and Keep America Beautiful in their commitment, visit MichelobULTRA.com, or follow @MichelobULTRA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Michelob ULTRA

Introduced in 2002, Michelob ULTRA is currently the fastest growing beer brand in the United States by share. With just 95 calories, 2.6 carbs and no artificial flavors or colors, it is a superior light beer that celebrates the active, balanced lifestyle of its drinkers that includes both fitness and fun. Brewed for those that live fit and fun, Michelob ULTRA's choice of grains and extended mashing process leads to its refreshing taste and fewer carbohydrates. It is brewed with the finest barley malt, rice, all-imported hops and a pure-cultured yeast strain, all of which reflect Anheuser-Busch's commitment to brewing quality. For more information, visit www.MichelobULTRA.com.

About Keep America Beautiful

Keep America Beautiful, the nation's leading community improvement nonprofit organization, inspires and educates people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment. Established in 1953, Keep America Beautiful strives to End Littering, Improve Recycling and Beautify America's Communities. We believe everyone has a right to live in a clean, green and beautiful community, and shares a responsibility to contribute to that vision. The organization is driven by the work and passion of more than 600 Keep America Beautiful affiliates, millions of volunteers, and the collaborative support of corporate partners, social and civic service organizations, academia, municipalities, elected officials, and individuals. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Donate and take action at kab.org.

*Plogging is a combination of jogging with picking up litter (Swedish: plocka upp). It started as an organized activity in Sweden around 2016 and spread to other countries in 2018, following increased concern about plastic pollution. As a workout, it provides variation in body movements by adding bending, squatting and stretching to the main action of running, hiking, or walking.

