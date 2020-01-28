Michelob ULTRA Teams Up With Jimmy Fallon To Show America That Fitness Can Be Fun

"Michelob ULTRA has always celebrated the active, balanced lifestyles of our drinkers and this year we're showing people like Jimmy -- those who may think fitness is a chore -- that they don't have to sacrifice fun to live an active lifestyle," said Azania Andrews, Vice President of Marketing, Michelob ULTRA. "In our new campaign, people will see that working hard and enjoying themselves don't have to be at odds with each other. We're excited to use the Super Bowl stage to let viewers know that you can have your beer and drink it too."

In the commercial, viewers will see Fallon embark on a series of inherently fun workouts with professional wrestler and actor John Cena, all of which are followed by a round of light, refreshing Michelob ULTRAs. With only 95 calories and 2.6 carbs, Michelob ULTRA is the perfect beer with which to celebrate your hard work in the gym, on the court and beyond.

"For this commercial, Michelob ULTRA was looking to cast someone who hates working out and loves drinking beer," said Jimmy Fallon. "Luckily for me, when you Google that my name is the first thing that pops up."

'Jimmy Works It Out' is a part of Michelob ULTRA's brand campaign "Do It For The Cheers," a fully-integrated campaign celebrating the important role enjoyment plays in active consumers' day-to-day lives. The campaign will come to life throughout 2020 as the brand continues to create new ways to bring fun to wellness, one of which will be signing 2,600 consumers to official Team ULTRA endorsement deals – just like the pros. Team ULTRA will recognize and reward individuals, groups of friends, and local crews who are Pros at Enjoyment, providing beer, gear, and VIP access to events throughout the year.

This year marks the fifth consecutive Super Bowl appearance for Michelob ULTRA and is the most airtime the brand has had in the game to date. FCB is the creative agency for "Jimmy Works It Out." To view "Jimmy Works It Out" visit Michelob ULTRA's Youtube page.

For more information, visit MichelobULTRA.com or follow @MichelobULTRA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Michelob ULTRA reminds you to always enjoy both your workouts and beer responsibly.

About Michelob ULTRA

Introduced in 2002, Michelob ULTRA is currently the fastest growing beer brand in the United States by share and the No. 2 beer in the industry by dollar sales. With just 95 calories, 2.6 carbs and no artificial flavors or colors, it is a superior light beer that celebrates the active, balanced lifestyle of its drinkers that includes both fitness and fun. Michelob ULTRA's choice of grains and extended mashing process leads to its refreshing taste and fewer carbohydrates. It is brewed with the finest barley malt, rice, hops, and a pure-cultured yeast strain, all of which reflect Anheuser-Busch's commitment to brewing quality.

